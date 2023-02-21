A bizarre time-looping Japanese horror flick breaks the curse of the Netflix charts

The Netflix charts have seen a surprise hit coming all the way from Japan, with an unlikely new horror film creeping up past some established favorites on the streaming service.

Nihon horror original Re/Member has caught Netflix users in a ghastly and beghouled loop of death, somehow rivalling some of the biggest English language films on the platform. Mission Impossible: Fallout and Minions: The Rise of Gru are both having the gauntlet thrown down by this flick on the charts.

Re/Member’s debut week on the service has seen an excellent viewership of 6.3 million hours viewed, enough to make it the sixth most-watched film of the entire last week. It’s roughly 400,000 hours ahead of Mission Impossible in viewership, proving Tom Cruise might have saved Hollywood, but he can’t stop the relentless horror train.

Within the foreign language charts, Re/Member sits firmly in the fourth spot alongside several other high concept films from the likes of South Korea, Bollywood, and Norway. World cinema at its finest and most diverse, all on the one platform.

A group of high school students get stuck in an ongoing time loop, with the only way out to find the lost remains of a dead student who passed in a mysterious manner. Part horror, part sci-fi, part treasure hunt movie, it’s clearly struck a nerve with streaming audiences.

Interestingly, Re/Member is based on an online web novel of the same name — proving to cartoonists everywhere the internet is just as good as newspaper or comic books for getting your ideas out there. The film adaptation is available to stream exclusively from Netflix.