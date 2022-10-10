A bloody new villain emerges in ‘Titans’ season four teaser trailer

Big news for DC fans as the official teasers for Titans season four has finally dropped after the third season came to an end on Oct. 21, 2021. This is big news considering the amount of DC content that was shelved recently. At the same time, previews for the upcoming season were shown during New York Comic Con.

A teaser trailer was released, which featured a hand rising in a pool filled with an unknown liquid. At the same time, ruins made out of heated metal were seen being laid out across the room. Fans who saw the trailer immediately recognized that season four’s big bad may be the Cult of Blood. This was confirmed previously by DC as Joseph Morgan is cast to play Blood Brother.

Meanwhile, the official DC Titans Twitter page shared multiple previews of what’s to come for season four after their official preview during New York Comic Con. One video showcased a battle between the Titans and an unknown enemy that managed to drain Rachel’s powers and freeze Dick Grayson in his place temporarily.

suit up!



the titans take on their deadliest foe yet in season 4, part 1 premiering november 3 only on @hbomax #DCTitans #DCatNYCC pic.twitter.com/zgcQnXdsxB — DC Titans @ NYCC (@DCTitans) October 9, 2022

Another teaser video gave fans their first look at Lex Luthor, played by Titus Welliver. This known Superman villain makes his debut in the upcoming season as the Titans make a quick stop in Metropolis.

titans are heading back to metropolis.



enjoy an #nycc exclusive first look at @welliver_titus as lex luthor in season 4, part 1 #DCTitans #DCatNYCC pic.twitter.com/rMWzVzu6eQ — DC Titans @ NYCC (@DCTitans) October 9, 2022

Alongside the teaser for Titans, DC has also dropped their official trailer for season four of Doom Patrol, which is scheduled to air on Dec. 8, 2022. Season three of Titans sees our superhero team leaving Gotham and making their way to San Francisco, with Dick Grayson finishing off final business with Rachel before their departure.

Season four will be split into multiple parts, with part one debuting on HBO Max on Nov. 3, 2022.