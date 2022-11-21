A canonical conundrum finds ‘Star Wars’ fans arguing over the true leader of Mandalore

The Mandalorian‘s third season is set to explore the very confusing world of Mandalore hierarchy. In the finale of the second season, Din Djarin bested Moff Gideon and seized the Darksaber, with Bo-Katan realizing that this makes him ‘The Mandalore’, the Supreme Leader of the Mandalorian people.

This is an honor Din doesn’t want, though he cannot simply give up the Darksaber to Bo-Katan as it must be won in combat. The Book of Boba Fett saw him training with the weapon, and the teaser trailer for season three shows that it’s going to play a major role in upcoming episodes.

But now a Star Wars fan has pointed out that technically Ahsoka Tano should be the Mandalore as she defeated Darth Maul (then holder of the title) in the seventh season of The Clone Wars:

Getting into the weeds on this leads to a number of confusing contradictions, as it seems unclear whether this would have actually transferred the title:

But that may be contradicted as being ‘Mandalore’ isn’t necessarily something you choose:

Others say it’s all about that Darksaber and nothing else matters:

Or could… Luke be Mandalore?!

Maybe it’s best to look past the ‘rules’ (which are kinda fuzzy anyway) and focus on the story?

So far The Mandalorian has skirted around the intricacies of Mandalorian politics, but if the third season is going to plunge headlong into it, the show needs to set out the rules early on. We’re happy settling for what Bo-Katan explained in the season two finale: Din Djarin has won the Darksaber in combat, and this makes him Mandalore whether he likes it or not.

What he’ll do with this ‘honor’ remains to be seen, but we’re psyched to find out.