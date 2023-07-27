A decade-old TV series returns to the spotlight in glory after 4 of its 9 seasons crack the Netflix Top 10

Everybody knows that the key to a hit television series transforming into an undisputed megahit is the way it carries itself through the years and sports plenty of longevity. But while particular TV shows in the past have fallen flat on its face and basically flatlined in terms of establishing both viewership and a strong following, USA Network’s Suits did just the opposite during its engaging run back in the 2010s — and it apparently continues to do so to this very day.

First debuting back in 2011, Suits follows Mike Ross — a fast-talking university expellee who possesses a strong photographic memory and often takes the bar exam for those aspiring to be lawyers. As the series focused majorly on Ross’ lack of a law degree, an abundance of legal drama, betrayal, and spicy woes were tossed into the mix. So it shouldn’t come as a major surprise that 4 of its 9 seasons have cracked the Netflix Top 10 in the U.S., ranking it even higher than the third season of The Witcher.

Image via USA Network

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time the legal drama achieved something spectacular — with the jaw-dropping TV shows undoubtedly catapulting the professional success and career of Meghan Markle in her pre-royalty days. And with Markle slaying in her role as gifted paralegal Rachel Zane, it was clear there was more in the cards for her.

Markle aside, it’s become evident that thrill-seeking Netflix subscribers have found their new television sensation to fix on, even despite the series initially premiering over 10 years ago. That being said, perhaps Netflix snatching up the rights was the best thing that could have happened for both the show and the streaming platform. Cough, cough, Hannibal next?