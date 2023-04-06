A ‘Game of Thrones’ veteran isn’t quite ready to watch ‘House of the Dragon’ just yet

After a long wait, fans of George R.R. Martin’s book series were finally treated to Westeros and its inhabitants once again gracing the screen.

House of the Dragon featured the infamous and much talked-about Targaryen civil war, which occurred nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It was an instant hit, and became immensely popular throughout the show’s run.

Once again, viewers encountered the quintessential megalomaniac characters (typical of Game of Thrones) who would go to an unfathomable extent to acquire the seat of power for themselves. With a somewhat (if not completely) similar tone – especially when it comes to fighting for one’s “rightful” position on the throne – the series has successfully marked its position as one of the most acclaimed television adaptations of all-time.

It would be fair to assume that a majority of the people have already watched the series, but the same is not true for one of the Westeros’ descendants, Jamie Lannister.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – who played the iconic incestuous Lannister twin – shared that he could not bring himself to watch the series which in, his opinion bears a striking resemblance to Game of Thrones.

“I have not. One day it came on and I saw the opening credits. And it was a little strange because it was the same music and the title sequence was kind of similar. I was like, ‘Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.”

However, it doesn’t mean that he’s going to avoid the show, as The Last Thing He Told Me actor assured that even though he has no plan of watching right away, the release of a couple of seasons will encourage him to binge-watch,

“I’m just gonna give them a couple of years to a couple of seasons and then I’ll binge-watch the whole thing. But I’m so happy that it’s a success and that people love the show. And I will watch it eventually.”

No matter what, though, a vast majority of fans are looking forward to the second season, which is set to hit arrive in 2024.