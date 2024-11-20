A ‘Harry Potter’ baking show is casting spells on the Food Network to become its highest-rated new series of the year

There hasn’t been a new Harry Potter project for quite some time, that is unless you count the latest pseudo-spin-off to the franchise Wizards Of Baking, which is seeing major success on the Food Network with its debut season.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, a new series airing on the Food Network and Max, brings the spirit of the wizarding world to the kitchen. This show is hosted by two of the iconic film series stars, James and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley during the eight movies.

After kicking off its run on Nov. 14, 2024, the numbers are officially in, and according to reporting from Deadline, it is a certified hit.

With its debut episode, which was an extra two hours, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking was enjoyed by more than 5.2 million viewers across the platforms on which it is available. These include linear through the Food Network, Max, and Discovery Plus.

Wizards Of Baking scored a 0.57 rating in the 25 to 54-year-old demographic, according to Nielsen data. This rating is substantially higher when narrowed down to viewers who identify as women in the same age bracket. Right now the series is on pace to be the Food Network’s highest-rated new show for 2024. Deadline also notes that the success of the series contributed to the Food Network reaching its highest Thursday night prime rating since 2021, so it’s doing great things even just one week in.

If it wasn’t already obvious, Wizards Of Baking tasks contestants with crafting deserts themed after iconic imagery from the ultra-popular Harry Potter franchise. To help with inspiration, contestants are given access to filming locations and unique sets from the movies, putting a unique twist on the typical kitchen contest series.

Even before it arrived, the hype for this series was truly alive. It wasn’t just the fact that fans are getting a chance to see more of James and Oliver Phelps, but there’s expected to be more cameos from the films, including Warwick Davis, Evanna Lynch, and Bonnie Wright.

Over six episodes there will be nine teams competing to win. These teams are pairs, so there are 18 contestants in total looking to emerge victorious as the first Wizards Of Baking champions.

You can stream the first episode on Max now, but for those who want to stay up to date, new episodes will air on the Food Network at 8 pm EST weekly over the next five weeks. Who knows, this could give you the culinary inspiration you’re looking for this holiday season.

