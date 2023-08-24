A key ‘Ahsoka’ social media omission may mean a ‘Rebels’ staple won’t make it to season one

We always knew Ahsoka would be building on the foundations of Star Wars Rebels, but even so, many fans are taken aback that it’s effectively a fifth season of the show. Anyone unfamiliar with the animated shows had better keep up, as Dave Filoni isn’t stopping to explain these characters’ relationships, expand on past events, or go deep into their motivations.

We now know that the mission of both heroes and villains is to track down Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn, who were zapped into another galaxy at the end of Rebels. But will we actually see Ezra’s return this season?

We’ve already seen Eman Esfandi’s live-action take on the character courtesy of a holo-recording, but it’s possible that brief scene might be it. Esfandi isn’t being followed by the official Star Wars Instagram account, which could theoretically mean the race to the new galaxy won’t be resolved in the coming six episodes.

We doubt that’s the case, and guessing the plot based on who the Star Wars Instagram is and isn’t following may be stretching things a bit. After all, the first trailers for Ahsoka showed Lars Mikkelsen’s Grand Admiral Thrawn and if he’s going to be rescued, then it stands to reason Ezra will be too.

The two-part Ahsoka premiere has impressed critics and fans alike. Whether it can maintain this momentum remains to be seen, though we doubt Filoni will cut corners when it comes to his beloved Ahsoka Tano.

Ahsoka airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.