A major character was just killed in the ‘Titans’ season 4 midseason finale

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the midseason finale episode of Titans, “Brother Blood.”

The Titans midseason finale ended in dramatic fashion, with the Titans trying to stop Mother Mayhem from turning Sebastian into Brother Blood. What happens instead is something far more tragic than what they were expecting.

Earlier in the season, Rachel Roth/Raven (Teagan Croft) lost her powers after the Titans battled Mother Mayhem in the street. The witch handily defeated the Titans, and with Raven’s Soul Self in her possession, she returns to the Temple of Azarath and puts the energy into a crystal. Without Raven’s powers, the team needed a magical ally on their team, and Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory Anders/Starfire (Anna Diop) free Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar), a sorceress who wields bad luck, to help them out.

After a misadventure with Nightwing, Jinx agrees to help the team and she actually proves that she’s helpful. She answers questions about Mother Mayhem’s tactics and she’s even able to help lift Conner Kent/Superboy’s curse in episode five, “Inside Man.” In episode six, Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem has taken Sebastian (Joseph Morgan) and she’s trying to complete the Blood Moon prophecy that will bring the end of the world. Jinx comes up with a plan to teleport into the Temple of Azarath, and after some technological tinkering at S.T.A.R. Labs, they succeed.

The Titans teleport to the Temple of Azarath and a superpowered fight goes down between the team and the Cult of Blood. Mother Mayhem has also kidnapped Superboy and now the Titans have to save two people. Gar Logan/Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) into a gorilla and smashes the crystal, Tim and Drake/Robin (Jay Lycurgo) and Raven are meant to free Superboy and Sebastian. Starfire distracts Mother Mayhem, and Jinx gets in close to freeze the witch. Jinx begins to use her magic but she’s impaled with Mother Mayhem’s magical staff and she falls to the ground. She bleeds from her mouth and collapses to the ground.

Image via HBO Max Image via HBO Max Image via HBO Max Image via HBO Max Image via HBO Max

Nightwing runs to Jinx’s sides and holds her, but it’s too late. Raven’s powers return once Beast Boy as a gorilla smashes the crystal, and Raven and Starfire use their powers to keep Mother Mayhem from attacking. Mother Mayhem calls for Sebastian’s help, and he drinks from the bowl of blood, completing the ritual. He let’s out a mighty roar that sends the Titans elsewhere (except for Beast Boy who enters into a space called ‘The Red” where animal-powered heroes get their abilities), and that’s how the episode ends.

Jinx started out as a criminal only doing this for the money, but she ended up actually enjoying being on the good side for once She was a valuable team member, and paid the ultimate price for trying to do good. She is magical, however, and perhaps there’s another trick up her sleeve to bring her back to the land of the living. Raven became White Raven when her powers were returned, and that could give her resurrection abilities.

We’ll have to see what happens when Titans season four, part two comes out in 2023.