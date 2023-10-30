A new coming-of-age comedy embarks on a rambunctious journey of sex, drugs and self-discovery on Netflix

Netflix’s forays into comedy don’t tend to hog as many headlines as its steady stream of action blockbusters, hard-boiled thrillers, fantasy epics, and of course wanton eroticism, but don’t sleep on the riotous coming-of-age comedy Tore if uncomfortable laughs hold any appeal.

The Swedish exclusive revolves around the title character, who finds himself plunged into a quarter-life crisis at the age of 27 when the most important person in his life gets run over by a garbage truck and dies, forcing him to try and stem the rising tide of grief by any means necessary.

Courtesy of © Netflix 2023

Naturally, that sees Tore continue in his day job at the family-run funeral parlor as if nothing has changed, where romantic sparks potentially fly with the freshly-hired florist. However, at night he becomes a man of action, experiencing the world of sex, drugs, and alcohol for the very first time on a neon-lit party boat.

Balancing drama and comedy is never as easy as it looks, but Tore has clearly pulled it off to a successful enough degree, seeing as FlixPatrol has revealed it as one of the fastest-rising new episodic titles on the global charts following its premiere this past Friday.

Sweden isn’t exactly held up as a bastion or hotbed of Netflix content, but Tore has evidently bucked that trend looking at how it’s been steadily rising up the rankings day by day since first being made available to watch. Will it get a second season? That’s always a tricky question where the platform is concerned, but you wouldn’t exactly bet against it at this stage.