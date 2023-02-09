A pivotal figure behind the success of Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ wasn’t even allowed to audition for ‘Born Again’

Are you even watching a Daredevil series if there isn’t an expertly-choreographed fight in a hallway? That’s an answer fans are hoping Disney Plus revival Born Again isn’t going to answer, but one unsung cog in the machine is going to be absent.

Ever since the 18-episode Marvel Cinematic Universe show was first announced, there’s been plenty of speculation revolving around the likes of Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, and Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, but a sorely underrated and hugely pivotal figure wasn’t even given the chance to audition.

Christopher Brewster served as Charlie Cox’s stunt double on the three-season Netflix favorite, and he was one of the many required to work in seamless synergy to deliver those lenghty hand-to-hand scraps that often went on for several minutes at a time in one unbroken take.

After being asked if he’d be returning for Born Again, Brewster dropped a bombshell that reads like a slap in the face.

Thanks Kristina and WSD crew! I love you all. Unfortunately Marvel not only hired somebody else; they wouldn’t even let me interview for the job. — Christopher Brewster (@ninjabrewski) February 8, 2023

Presumably, Marvel have their own people and companies it uses regularly that will be involved in crafting the action sequences for Daredevil: Born Again, but you’d have at least thought the studio would allow Cox’s proven doppelganger to audition at the very least. Will casual viewers notice? Unlikely. But, should the fights end up living to disappoint, then we all know where the finger of blame should be pointed.