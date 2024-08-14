A popular ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor will star in more season 21 episodes and here’s why I’m excited

September is back-to-school season and there’s a sense of fresh excitement in the air. Since it’s been years since I was in school (but I still love buying new highlighters and enjoying the new year energy), I love this month because it’s when all the network TV shows come back. And when Grey’s Anatomy 21 premieres, fans will get to see a lot of one beloved star.

Deadline reported that Scott Speedman is going to be in a minimum of five episodes of season 21… and there is a chance that he could star in even more. As Deadline pointed out, the actor was only in four episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 20. With the number of people leaving this juicy and fun show, I’m sighing with relief that the Felicity and The Strangers actor is still here.

This is the best news because, first of all, Dr. Nick Marsh is as adorable as the late McDreamy… and needs his own nickname. But mostly, I’m thrilled because it means that Nick could be part of a powerful storyline about how someone can open themselves up to love again after a brutal loss.

While love stories are a dime a dozen on the popular series, Nick and Meredith’s romance has always had a special quality. Unlike the other couples who meet and fall for each other while working long and brutal hours at the hospital, the pair has to get through some seriously messy territory.

Since Nick knows Meredith can never truly get over the death of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), he has to walk a fine line between asking her for more vulnerability and knowing she’s still healing. While some shows try to talk about grief and end up being too corny (I’m looking at And Just Like That…), the last few seasons of Grey’s Anatomy have done an awesome job depicting this challenging yet exciting part of Meredith’s life.

After the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 20, I’d be shocked if Meredith didn’t open herself up more to Nick. She claimed she understood why he was upset and wanted more from her, and all seemed well between them (for the time being, of course). And now, with the amazing news that Speedman will be in several Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episodes, I’m even happier that fall is almost here. PSLs and Speedman?! It’s almost too good to be true.

