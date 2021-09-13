A Popular Netflix Show Is Ending After Its Third Season

One of Netflix’s most popular shows is ending after its next season. Narcos: Mexico will debut its third and final season on November 5th, Netflix announced today. The show’s inspiration, Narcos, which followed the drug trade in Colombia, also concluded after three seasons on Netflix.

The final season of Narcos: Mexico will show the power vacuum and drug war that occurred after drug lord Félix Gallardo’s arrest in 1989. Luisa Rubino, who will portray journalist Andrea Nuñez will also serve as the season’s narrator. Returning cast members include Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa.

Singer Bad Bunny will also play a role in the show, portraying Everardo Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang “Narco Juniors.”

The first season of Narcos: Mexico debuted in November 2018, while the second premiered in February 2020, shortly before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its first season, the show has been highly rated by critics and fans alike.

The 10-episode season of Narcos: Mexico will arrive on Netflix on November 5th.