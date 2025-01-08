A ‘Princess Diaries’ fan is looking for the Nicholas Devereaux to her Mia Thermopolis on ‘The Bachelor’

As beautiful as can be, The Bachelor season 29 contestant Beverly Ortega might just be a princess…

Okay, fine. She might not be an actual princess, but deeming The Princess Diaries as one of her all-time favorite movies — next to Titanic, of course — it is safe to say that the 30-year-old insurance saleswoman has picked up some rather regal qualities, ready to sweep brand new Bachelor Grant Ellis off of his feet when The Bachelor season 29 premieres at the end of January.

As for where we learned what movies are constantly on replay at Beverly’s apartment, it was revealed in her official Bachelor biography, “When she’s not working, Beverly likes to go shopping or watch her favorite movies like Titanic and The Princess Diaries.” #ICYMI, the rest of said biography is as follows:

“With a beautiful smile and a personality to match, Beverly is a sweetheart ready to find love. She comes from a close-knit, loving family, and her parents’ 30-plus-year marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she wants for herself. Beverly is ready for a man that will truly love her. She’s looking for a partner who is trustworthy, kind and understanding… Will Beverly find her fairy-tale ending with Grant? Only time will tell.”

Adding to her already-impressive biography — which paints her out to be quite the catch — the New York native then shared three more fun facts about herself, causing Bachelor Nation to fall in love with her even more (before the show even begins):

Beverly’s closet is color coordinated.

Beverly aspires to visit all seven continents.

Beverly’s first concert was the Jonas Brothers.

With her official Bachelor biography promising a personality just as beautiful as her ear-to-ear grin, we cannot wait to watch Beverly Ortega look for love with the oh-so handsome Grant Ellis on our television screens, and it is safe to say that she is equally as excited.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Jan. 8) to announce that she is going to be a part of the show, Beverly wrote, “How else would you guys expect me to find love? 🤪 The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 27 at 8 PM on ABC 🏀✨ @bachelorabc @bachelornation.” Naturally, this resulted in a great deal of comments from her friends and family, as well as fans of the Bachelor franchise:

“I haven’t watched The Bachelor in years, but I’ll be watching this season because you are on it 😍🔥” “I just screamed lmaooo ❤️😍 Girly you got this, who wouldn’t fall in love 💕 Can’t wait to watch.” “That guy better gear up for a queen!”

Nevertheless, will Beverly and Grant find lasting love with one another on The Bachelor season 29? To see for yourself, tune into the premiere of the viral dating show on January 27 via ABC, as well as brand new episodes every Monday afterwards.

After all, based on biographies alone, Beverly already has a leg up on her competition (notably Alexe Godin)….

