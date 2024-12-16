Grant Ellis has only just introduced himself as the new Bachelor, and we’re already drooling

We already know new Bachelor Grant Ellis is as attractive as can be, but a promotional video for his forthcoming season, The Bachelor season 29, showed fans of the franchise that he is so much more than meets the eye.

For those who need a refresher, we first met Grant as he fought for the heart of former Bachelorette Jenn Tran on The Bachelorette season 21, where he was eliminated at the final six (alongside an oh-so teary Spencer Conley).

Although he did not find love with the leading lady, according to his biography for the beloved competition series, “It’s easy to see what makes Grant such a catch,” delving into the details:

“His smile lights up every room he walks into and is followed by his positive attitude. Grant is a mama’s boy who loves poetry and reading, and says he’s here to find the love of his life. The former pro basketball player is passionate about his new career as a day trader and hopes to be able to provide for his future family. When Grant isn’t hustling at his job, he loves watching the Lakers, going bowling, and singing his heart out at karaoke.”

Based on his biography for The Bachelorette season 21, Grant is seemingly the perfect partner, now he just needs to find the woman to be his other half. Luckily, as the new Bachelor, he will have dozens of girlfriends to choose from!

Announced in a rather underwhelming way — just moments after his departure from The Bachelorette season 21, announced via social media alone — Grant became the second African-American man to be chosen as the lead (following Matt James). This comes just months after Jenn served her stint as the first Asian-American lead, with fans of the franchise praising The Bachelor and The Bachelorette for expanding in the diversity department as of late.

Nevertheless, today (December 16), we got our first glimpse into Grant’s new gig, introducing himself as the new Bachelor and sharing some fun facts about himself in a reel shared to The Bachelor‘s official Instagram account. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m Grant, and I’m your new Bachelor,” the 31-year-old prefaced, prior to sharing some fun facts about himself, as well as what he is looking to get out of this journey:

“I’m a New Jersey boy, mama’s boy. I’m a day trader. I’m an athlete. I’m really a goofball.” “I’m looking for love. I want a wife. I’m searching for that happiness. To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard, but ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward.”

“Let the journey begin!” he concluded, expressing his excitement to be the new Bachelor.

Needless to say, fans of the franchise are equally as excited, taking to the comment section of the reel to express their enthusiasm as well:

“I will be glued to my Tv!!! Let’s go!! 😍” “We love a goofball that looks this good 😍” “Calendar marked! This man is fine fine 😍” “I love a goofball!!! Hope you found your person.”

In said reel, it was also revealed when The Bachelor season 29 will premiere, gracing our television screens on January 27. Mark your calendars and start planning your premiere parties, because in the wise words of host Jesse Palmer, this might just be “the most dramatic season” to date…

