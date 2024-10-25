‘OMG OMG OMG’: Reality Steve reveals Grant’s final 4 ‘Bachelor’ women before the first episode even airs

Spoiler alert! This article contains some MAJOR spoilers for The Bachelor season 29…

Ever since Grant Ellis was announced as the next Bachelor, we have been anxiously awaiting the result of his season. After his heartbreak on The Bachelorette season 21, our fingers are crossed that he finds his perfect person, and fortunately, we got you covered with everything we know so far.

For those who are unfamiliar, Grant vied for the heart of Jenn Tran — who is now killing it on Dancing With the Stars season 33 — on The Bachelorette, getting eliminated in week six, alongside Spencer Conley, just shy of the coveted hometown dates.

Minutes after his untimely elimination aired, Grant was announced as the next Bachelor in the most underwhelming way imaginable — AKA an Instagram post — but it is safe to say that fans of the franchise were excited nevertheless:

“Producers really ate by choosing Grant as the next Bachelor” “Grant will have ALL the ladies swooning! We can’t wait for the drama to unfold! 🔥🔥” “🥺🥺 I felt so bad when he got sent home. You could tell he was falling hard… Can’t wait to see you, Grant!”

Over the past few weeks, filming for Grant’s season has been underway, inching closer and closer to finale night. For anyone (such as myself) who cannot contain their excitement, Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve already pinpointed Grant’s final four (and final three) contestants, narrowing down the women to which ones might actually receive the final rose. Scroll at your own risk…

According to Reality Steve himself, 28-year-old Juliana Pasquarosa, 27-year-old Zoe McGrady, 31-year-old Litia Garr, and 31-year-old Dina Lupancu all received hometown dates, filming in Massachusetts, New York, Wyoming, and Illinois (respectively).

While it is unclear what happens between Grant and Dina, it is safe to say that she is not “the one” for the New Jersey native, as she was eliminated just shy of the coveted Fantasy Suite dates — poor thing!

Although Reality Steve’s sources say that Juliana, Zoe, and Litia are Grant’s final three, he does not have any proof — AKA photos or videos — to help solidify this statement. This is a stark contrast from Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette, as we saw photos of both Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg in Hawaii on the day of the final rose ceremony.

He then explained why no photos or videos have come to light yet:

“Normally stuff does not get out when it comes down to overnights and the final rose ceremony, because seemingly that’s going to be in another country. You know, for Jenn’s season, they went to Hawaii and stuff did get out. If they go to a U.S. property, there’s a better chance. Something might get out, but again, it’s hit or miss.”

I don’t know about you, but we will believe Grant’s final three, when we finally see some proof — the clock is ticking, Steve!

Nevertheless, fans of the franchise are pleased with these choices, as this is the most diverse final three we have seen in a long time:

“OMG OMG OMG I’m super happy, but trying not to shout and scream and cry with joy… fingers crossed he will make history and the first black female will be chosen.” “My black queens are still in the race 👏👏” “Okay diversity!!!”

Now, we will just have to wait and see who steals Grant’s heart come finale night, earning the final rose and (hopefully) a stunning Neil Lane sparkler.

In the meantime, to keep up with these Bachelor finalists, you can connect with them on Instagram @julianapasquarosa, @zoe.mcgrady, @litiagarr, and @dina_lupancu. Additionally, keep your eyes glued to The Bachelor‘s various social media platforms to see when Grant’s season is set to air on ABC.

Needless to say, we seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything The Bachelor season 29 has in store!

