A psychic on season one of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ predicted Kyle Richards’ future in 2023

Long-time fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will likely remember the infamous dinner party episode in season one, all the way back in 2010. The iconic scene, dubbed in the episode title “The Dinner Party from Hell,” was the first group fight among the housewives of the series. The argument occurred when an ongoing feud between Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer became an explosive brawl, involving the entire main cast and their friends at the party.

In particular, fans will remember Allison DuBois, a friend of Camille’s who attended the party. Allison is a purported psychic with clients across Beverly Hills and an assistant in various criminal investigations, as well as the inspiration behind the TV series Medium — produced by Camille’s then-husband, Kelsey Grammer.

Although the dinner party was meant to be a gathering between the housewives, Allison was invited by Camille as a guest, due to her ongoing tension with the rest of the group. In earlier episodes, Camille believed that when the gang went to Las Vegas, Kyle Richards asked her about her travel plans, then asked why anyone would be interested in her attendance without her husband Kelsey attending. Kyle denied making such comments, and an attempt to patch things up at the premiere of Kelsey’s new Broadway show in New York City led to a screaming match between the pair.

By the time of the gathering, tensions had only worsened, and Camille thought hosting a dinner party for the girls could extend an olive branch to Kyle. Allison DuBois, however, had other ideas. While brought on as a sort of support system for Camille, the psychic continuously made comments to the rest of the group that rubbed them the wrong way.

Kyle and Kim Richards brought their longtime pal Faye Resnick, who became a household name due to her involvement in the OJ Simpson murder trial. Allison, egging on Camille, threw shade at Faye for posing nude for Playboy after the murder trial of her best friend, Nicole Brown Simpson. Needless to say, this did not make Kyle any more fond of Camille.

Puffing away on an e-cigarette and sipping cocktails, Allison bragged about her achievements and the TV show made in her name, while refusing to give any psychic readings to the housewives, citing the strong possibility of offending them. When Kyle asked for honesty, Allison predicted that she would have two failed marriages. This came as quite a shock for Kyle, who had been married to second husband Mauricio Umansky for almost two decades at that point. In one particularly harsh comment, Allison said Mauricio would never emotionally fulfill her.

Needless to say, Kyle was deeply hurt by Allison’s comments, and the rest of the housewives sided with her. The housewives, joined by Faye, fired back from such accusations with speculation over the strength of Camille and Kelsey’s marriage. Kyle accused Camille of being two-faced and putting on a cutesy, clueless persona. In Camille’s corner, Allison began attacking the housewives’ personal achievements and slut-shaming them. In an attempt to defuse things, the housewives then began attacking each other for not doing enough to quash the beef between Kyle and Camille.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Despite her crassness, it seems that Allison DuBois was right. In July 2023, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced via Instagram that they were having some serious marital issues — although they stopped short of divorcing, denying they were legally dissolving their union. Still, everything seems to point towards a split of some sort.

To make things even more eerie, Allison predicted that Kyle and Mauricio would realize they had little common ground when their kids were grown up. Back in season one, which aired in 2010, their youngest child was just two years old. 13 years on, their daughter is now 15. Their older daughters are now 23 and 27, while Mauricio’s stepdaughter, Farrah, from Kyle’s first marriage, is now 34 years old. Given that the youngest is now old enough to drive, get a job, and start living her own life, it’s a very interesting time to split.

In a more ominous comment, Allison told Kyle not to put up walls against other women coming into her life, and that she cannot rely on a male partner. Given that there are current rumors of Kyle getting a girlfriend, country star Morgan Wade, perhaps this is what Allison was predicting.