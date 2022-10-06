A rising Marvel star talks about Africa’s magical influence on ‘Wakanda Forever’￼

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Michaela Coel commends the first movie for showing people how magical Africa is.

In an interview with Vogue, the Ghanaian actress spoke about how important Black Panther was for representing Africa in the right way.

“I think for a lot of people it was the first time we’d seen some sort of representation on a very mainstream platform about the magic of Africa, the magic of the people, our ancestors. Coming here, you do feel something magical.”

Africa historically hasn’t gotten much representation in the mainstream media, and when it has, it’s often depicted as a homogenous place rather than credited for its diversity and culture. It was important for Coel that Black Panther get this right, and she seemed like the perfect fit for the sequel given the pride she has for her country and her amazing talent.

Coel plays Aneka in the movie, a captain and combat instructor in the Dora Milaje, and she got along well with the other cast members. She originally auditioned for the first movie, and although she didn’t land a role, Ryan Coogler kept her in mind and believed she was the right person to bring Aneka to the screen.

“Aneka, the character Michaela plays, is kind of a rebel. It made a lot of meta sense with Michaela being someone who is pushing the industry forward and carving out her own space.”

The title “rebel” is a fitting one for Coel. The multi-talented phenom created and starred in Netflix’s Chewing Gum, and her dark HBO series I May Destroy You which explored sexual violence won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Since the first Black Panther, she’s been making very big movies, and she’s going even further in Wakanda Forever.

Playing Aneka isn’t just another role for her. The character in the comics falls in love with Dora Milaje warrior Ayo, played by Florence Kasumba in the MCU, and this causes problems. This was a selling point for Coel to represent the queer community and make a change in the country she loves dearly. Ghana has had antigay laws since the Colonial era and more anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been put to parliament.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer already has fans picking it apart and coming up with theories. It seems like the movie is hinting at Shuri taking the role of Black Panther, but it also could be teasing a pair of Black Panthers instead. We’ll have to wait to find out when the movie drops in theaters Nov. 11.