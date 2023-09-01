A ‘Rogue One’ favorite named as a potential explanation for Sabine’s latent Force sensitivities

Ahsoka is quietly showing us something we’ve rarely seen across decades of Star Wars stories; what if someone not naturally talented in the Force undertakes Jedi training? If we take Huyang at his word, Sabine Wren has some degree of Force sensitivity, though it’s far below the standard required for admittance into the Jedi Order in the prequel era.

But Sabine isn’t the first character with poor Force sensitivity to embrace it. One of the most intriguing Star Wars characters of the Disney era is Donnie Yen’s Rogue One hero Chirrut Îmwe. He’s a warrior monk and member of the Guardian of the Whills, and is also notable for being blind, and fans on r/StarWars are wondering if they have a lot in common:

Image via Reddit

Chirrut is explicitly not Force-sensitive and could never train as a Jedi, though his devotion and belief in the Force grant him a strong connection to it. This was shown in the amazing Rogue One scene in which he marched across the battlefield chanting “I am one with the Force. The Force is with me,” while miraculously avoiding being hit by blaster fire.

The consensus seems to be that making Sabine a full-blown Jedi would ruin her character. After all, the last thing Star Wars needs is another identikit Jedi making cryptic pronouncements while smugly folding their arms (Hi, Ahsoka!). It’s far more interesting to have Sabine as a Mandalorian warrior who has some degree of attunement with the Force, perhaps just enough to be able to use a lightsaber without injuring herself and with some degree of unconscious precognition.

If nothing else, undergoing a bit of Jedi training looks like a great way to achieve calmness and focus, even without developing Force abilities.

Then again, Sabine’s failed attempt to Force pull that cup towards her feels like a tease she’ll become more proficient later, so we’ll just have to wait and see.