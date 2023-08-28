A secret ‘Star Wars’ weapon not named Dave Filoni shone under a spotlight at long last

The second episode of 'Ahsoka' highlights the prodigious talent of a rising star in the constellation of 'Star Wars' storytellers.

Move over, Dave Filoni – there’s a new prodigiously gifted visual storyteller in the Star Wars galaxy.

Peter Sciretta, founder of SlashFilm, took to Twitter to praise Academy Award nominee Steph Green for her masterful direction of “Part Two: Toil and Trouble,” the second episode of the Disney Plus series Ahsoka.

Everyone is talking about Dave Filoni but let’s throw the spotlight on Steph Green, who directed the wonderful 2nd episode of #Ahsoka.



She also directed the best episode of #BookofBobaFett: “The Tribes of Tatooine” and one of the best episodes of #Watchmen. pic.twitter.com/Ao3br5nsz1 — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) August 27, 2023

Her career began in the 2000s with a stint as an assistant to Spike Jonze. Green honed her creative point of view while directing commercials for major brands, and her peers took notice. The ad Cover Up, which she created for IKEA, bagged an award at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival. She graduated to writing and directing an 11-minute film adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s New Boy, nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at the 81st Academy Awards. In 2014, she wrote and directed her first feature film, Run & Jump.

Her foray into the world of television began in 2016. She honed her skills directing impactful episodes of shows like Scandal, Billions, Bates Motel, and Watchmen. However, in the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, titled “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine,” in 2022, Green truly showcased her directorial brilliance.

Sciretta is not alone in his admiration of her stellar work. So far, Green’s episode of Ahsoka has achieved a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing the series’ debut directed by Filoni, which garnered 94 percent from critics.

“Part Two: Toil and Trouble,” aired on August 22, 2023, and received many accolades from Star Wars fans.

I think she’s going to become one of those directors that they get a lot for the New Republic timeline series. She’ll probably have an episode in the next season of Mando or Ahsoka. — Colby_R (@Colfern326) August 28, 2023

Some fans felt that the second episode managed to outshine the first.

The second episode of Ahsoka was SO much better than the first. First episode did a homage to Raiders of the Lost Ark… but removed all stakes from the scene. What??? I was worried for the show until episode 2 gave me faith back. Still need live action Ghost! — The Cardboard Dungeon (@TheCardboardDu1) August 28, 2023

Green is amassing a growing base of admirers.

Yeah she’s great. More like this, please! — Jeff Roy is pulpjedi on Bluesky 🎬🍿☕️💻🐕🌴🖖 (@pulpjedi) August 28, 2023

Another fan is hoping to experience more Star Wars narratives under her stewardship in the future.

Yes! She nailed it, so excited to see more great work during the rest of season 1 hopefully — Random Recess Travels (@RandomRecess) August 28, 2023

As Ahsoka’s story gains momentum in the Star Wars universe, it’s fantastic to see new talents emerge on the horizon. Hopefully, with people taking notice of Green’s contributions to Filoni’s growing body of work, more opportunities will open up for this talented storyteller.