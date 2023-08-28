A secret ‘Star Wars’ weapon not named Dave Filoni shone under a spotlight at long last

Move over, Dave Filoni – there’s a new prodigiously gifted visual storyteller in the Star Wars galaxy.
Peter Sciretta, founder of SlashFilm, took to Twitter to praise Academy Award nominee Steph Green for her masterful direction of “Part Two: Toil and Trouble,” the second episode of the Disney Plus series Ahsoka.
Her career began in the 2000s with a stint as an assistant to Spike Jonze. Green honed her creative point of view while directing commercials for major brands, and her peers took notice. The ad Cover Up, which she created for IKEA, bagged an award at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival. She graduated to writing and directing an 11-minute film adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s New Boy, nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at the 81st Academy Awards. In 2014, she wrote and directed her first feature film, Run & Jump.
Her foray into the world of television began in 2016. She honed her skills directing impactful episodes of shows like Scandal, Billions, Bates Motel, and Watchmen. However, in the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, titled “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine,” in 2022, Green truly showcased her directorial brilliance.
Sciretta is not alone in his admiration of her stellar work. So far, Green’s episode of Ahsoka has achieved a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing the series’ debut directed by Filoni, which garnered 94 percent from critics.
“Part Two: Toil and Trouble,” aired on August 22, 2023, and received many accolades from Star Wars fans.
As Ahsoka’s story gains momentum in the Star Wars universe, it’s fantastic to see new talents emerge on the horizon. Hopefully, with people taking notice of Green’s contributions to Filoni’s growing body of work, more opportunities will open up for this talented storyteller.