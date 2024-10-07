A senior citizen striptease was not on our 2024 bingo card, but ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ is about to deliver, for better or worse

After the first-ever Golden Bachelorette Quaker Oats Kick Bowl, the cast of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette has proven their athleticism — notably Charles Ling, especially after his sensational RBI that brought the blue team to victory — but will they have the same prowess when it comes to a different activity: dancing?

Recommended Videos

…More specifically: stripping?

Well, it looks like we will find out during the group date on Wednesday (Oct. 9), when the “Mansion Men” — as Kim Buike would call them — get trained by some of the OG Chippendale dancers to do a striptease for leading lady Joan Vassos, as well as Bachelor Nation fan favorite Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Based on a teaser shared via Entertainment Weekly, it looks like Charles, Chock Chapple, Dan Roemer, Gary Levingston, Gil Ramirez, Jonathan Rone, Keith Gordon, Mark Anderson, and Pascal Ibgui will be on this group date, learning the “body roll” from the Chippendales themselves in the clip. Because of their absence, we can only assume that Guy Gansert and Jordan Heller receive the one-on-one dates during episode four, skipping out on the striptease.

Nevertheless, to add a wholesome twist — in true Golden Bachelorette fashion — these Chippendales-esque dances will raise awareness for Stand Up To Cancer, a cause that is near and dear to Joan’s heart:

“My husband died of pancreatic cancer, and the fact that it’s for a charity makes it all good for me… It’s not about who’s going to be the best Chippendales dancer or who reveals the most. In fact, I would prefer that they reveal less.”

As mentioned, instead of choosing the best stripper, Joan is using this group date to see different sides to the men’s personalities (respectively), as well as raise awareness for Stand Up To Cancer. Right now, we are unsure how a series of senior citizen stripteases connects to the fight against cancer, but we will just have to wait and see…

One man on this group date, Pascal, is extremely comfortable in his, um, sensuality, even sleeping naked in the Bachelor Mansion — how wild is that? Because of this, he sat down with Entertainment Weekly prior to the performance to share that doing a striptease does not make him nervous whatsoever:

“I’m open for anything. I’m very comfortable about who I am… On top of it, it’s for cancer — so knowing that, I’m going to do my very best.”

To see whether or not the men deliver, catch a brand new episode of The Golden Bachelorette Wednesday (Oct. 9) at 8pm ET/PT via ABC, as well as every Wednesday afterwards. After all, we need to see who earns Joan’s final rose!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy