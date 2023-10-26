The lines between what projects can be called streaming originals and what can’t are often blurred depending entirely on where you live, something that Sick Note knows all too well after the short-lived series was branded as a Netflix exclusive in every country it aired besides the United Kingdom.

In fact, because the two-season show was – and still is – the property of Sky in the nation of its origin, it’s never been made available on Netflix in the UK at all. However, after acquiring the rights to all 16 episodes following the conclusion of its second run in August of 2018, it was slapped with the signature “TUDUM” and sent out for international subscribers to enjoy.

Image via Sky

While Sick Note hasn’t officially been canceled, it’s been half a decade since it was last on screens with new installments, so it’s reasonable to expect it won’t be back. If you’ve been meaning to add it to your watch-list then you’d better act fast, though, with the platform confirming Nov. 22 will be its last day on Netflix.

Boasting Rupert Grint, Nick Frost, and Lindsay Lohan among its ensemble, the Harry Potter alum stars as an insurance agent misdiagnosed with terminal cancer on account of Frost’s incompetent doctor, but he decides to embrace the lie and carry on with his deception after noticing he’s being treated with a lot more grace and respect if everyone carries on believing his days are numbered.

There’s also a murder investigation thrown in for good measure, but you’ll have to act fast if you want to see how it plays out.