A spine-tingling horror classic overshadowed by its blockbuster remake spooks back into the hearts of fans

When it comes to remakes in the realm of cinematic horror, it’s fair to argue that the revamped version simply pales in comparison to the organic nature of the original. And although some remakes have resonated with the horror fanbase for trying to take on new risks and change the overall narrative, it’s the OG films that are commonly overshadowed and don’t receive the recognition that is deserved. This is precisely the case for 1990’s It miniseries, which is based on the infamous novel from horror legend Stephen King and serves as the first media adaptation of the initial story.

Over on r/horror, debate has sparked over whether the 1990 miniseries or the 2017 movie remake is better. Redditor u/SpikedIntuition initially kickstarted the conversation by proclaiming that the 1990 miniseries is definitely superior to 2017’s It, insisting that just the sight of the VHS cover alone would send shivers down their spine.

Image via Loriman Television

Unsurprisingly, passionate horror fans quickly congregated in the comment section, with many praising the miniseries’ undeniable fear factor and genuinely creepy moments — which is partly thanks to the acting prowess of Tim Curry as iconic villain Pennywise.

Considering both the 1990 version and 2017 version are widely recognized as significant adaptations, it’s certainly a difficult decision to choose the undisputed best. Seeing as both are individually celebrated for their stark differences, even horror hardcores have trouble deciding which adaptation is superior. Nevertheless, the 1990 version undoubtedly paved the way for future adaptations and continues to live on in the hearts and minds of horror fanatics around the world.