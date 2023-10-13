A Stephen King-approved Netflix spy thriller renewed over a year ago finally sets a timetable for its long-awaited return

There are an innumerable number of Netflix spy thrillers out there, but only a select few are bestowed with the honor of being personally endorsed and recommended by none other than Stephen King himself, with under-the-radar hit Kleo among that number.

The Night Agent is another that was given the thumbs up by the legendary author, so there must be something in the water after two of his top picks set in the exact same genre that hail from the exact same streamer gathering newfound momentum at the exact same time, with showrunner Shawn Ryan recently confirming the writers’ room for the platform’s seventh most-watched series ever is back up and running.

Image via Netflix

The wait for Kleo‘s sophomore run has been a lot more agonizing, though, with the show debuting in August of last year and then being renewed little over month later. However, Netflix has confirmed that production is well underway on season 2, with the next batch of espionage-driven adventures set to hit screens at some point in 2024, in what should be music to King’s ears.

KLEO (Netflix): What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny. I wonder, though, where Kleo's money came from. Flying off to Mallorca mustn't have been cheap, even in 1989. Oh well–just enjoy. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 25, 2022

The title heroine will continue her hunt for the mythical red suitcase, which seemingly holds the keys to completely reorganizing the corridors of power in Europe following the Cold War. This being spycraft, the CIA and KGB are also after the scarlet MacGuffin, so we can expect Jella Haase’s retired East German assassin who isn’t all that retired to find herself in a lot more trouble come next year, with King no doubt set to be among the first to binge season 2 the second it lands.