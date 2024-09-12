‘I want to pick the biggest dogs’: A ‘Survivor’ castaway already fancies 2 ‘ridiculously in shape’ men from season 47

Stemming from Aiea, Hawaii, 27-year-old flight attendant Tiyana Hallums is eager to begin her Survivor journey, and it looks like she already has a plan in place.

Recommended Videos

When it comes to what she looks for in an ally, Tiyana shared in her official biography exactly what she is seeking, even before meeting any of her fellow castaways:

“Open communication is HUGE for me. There are going to be many times where I won’t be at certain conversations and I need to be able to trust that my alliance partner will tell me accurate information so we can protect each other and make moves together. I also value someone who’s willing to make big moves, who’s willing to play fearlessly with me. Someone who’s playing to WIN, not to lose.”

In a pre-season interview with Mike Bloom at Parade, Tiyana revealed that there is another quality she values in an ally: strength. Keep scrolling to see what she had to say exactly, as well as why she wants to roll with the “big dogs” throughout Survivor 47…

Images via CBS

When asked who she had been been picking up good vibes from in the preseason by Bloom, Tiyana said that the “big dogs” caught her eye in particular, firmly believing that “the biggest dude out there” is “someone that’s going to be her greatest ally” throughout Survivor 47. She then delved into the details of why:

“I kind of see myself becoming a good alliance with the big dogs, because those are usually the ones that everyone wants as a target post-merge, so I kind of want to use them as a shield in order to get farther in the game. If I’m still in a good alliance with them, at least, they’ll always be like, ‘Oh, look, this person’s a target. This person’s a target,’ and I kind of just want to be the one that’s kind of the puppet master.”

Hoping to use them as a shield, Tiyana then transitioned to discussing who these “big dogs” are, exactly. While the castaways are unable to converse with one another during the pre-show portion of Survivor, the flight attendant described two men in particular, who we later pinpointed as 31-year-old athlete marketing manager TK Foster and 24-year-old sports reporter Sam Phalen.

“I feel like the biggest dudes that I’ve been seeing are the black guy with the twists and the white guy, I would say he was about 6’2″. He has dark hair, and he kind of looks like he’s been in the military before, honestly. He’s ridiculously in shape, so I kind of want to roll with the big dogs.”

“I want to show Hawaii can roll with big dogs, and those are the biggest dogs. I want to pick the biggest dogs on my team,” Tiyana concluded with a giggle.

While Tiyana and TK will begin on the Tuku tribe together, Sam will begin on the Gata tribe. Because of this, it looks like the 27-year-old will have to connect with her second “big dog” once the merge hits. Well, only if both individuals make it to that point in the game…

Nonetheless, will Tiyana Hallums manage to use the men as a shield throughout Survivor 47, coasting her way to the coveted Final Tribal Council and taking home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize?

On the other hand, could she perhaps spark up a connection with these “ridiculously in shape” men, finding herself in a Survivor showmance?

The only way to find out what really happens is to tune into brand new episodes of the beloved competition series, beginning with a supersized premiere on September 18 via CBS, with next-day streaming on Paramount Plus. With a group of overconfident castaways, the season is certain to be one to remember (for better or worse).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy