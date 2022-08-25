Ahead of its launch in 2023, a new report has shared that nine characters from HBO’s hit show Succession will be making their returns.

According to Deadline who exclusively broke the news, there are further cast members returning for the next season despite not being listed on the production start cast list that was shared in June.

These cast members include Dagmara Domińczyk who has appeared in all three seasons of the show, including as a regular in seasons two and three, playing Karolina Novotney. Alexander Skarsgard will also return for the next season as Lukas Mattson, the tech CEO who stirred things up in season three and going forward in season four.

Other stars that will show up again next season include Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini, Juliana Canfield as Jess Jordan, Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Naomi Pierce, Hope Davis as Sandi Furness, and Cherry Jones again playing Nan.

Deadline also notes that Justin Kirk and Stephen Root will also return in the upcoming season.

Production on season four began back in June as the first details of the next tale in the show appeared online. At this time it was revealed the 10-episode run would pick up where things left off as Waystar Royco trends closer to selling to tech visionary Lukas Matsson. As usual, this fuels the power struggle taking place within the Roy family.

The new season is expected to arrive on HBO Max next April so if you aren’t yet up to date, you’ve got plenty of time to binge through all of the Succession content available right now.