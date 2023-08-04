A week after setting it, ‘Suits’ breaks its own unbelievable streaming record

'Suits' is still breaking records years after it went off the air.

Suits, the USA Network lawyer drama of yore, appears to be a genuine streaming phenomenon.

Is it the result of the public’s obsession with star Meghan Markle? Or perhaps everyone just wants to return to a simpler time — namely 2011, when Suits premiered. A year so halcyon that all we had to worry about was President Obama releasing his birth certificate and how season four of Breaking Bad would end. (With a devastating closeup of flowers, it turned out.)

Last week, Nielsen reported that Suits set a streaming record across Netflix and Peacock, racking up 3.1 billion minutes viewed for the week of June 26 through July 2. That was a 36 percent increase in viewership from the previous week.

However, new Nielsen figures show that the drama has jumped again, setting a new record of 3.7 billion minutes viewed from July 3 to July 9, per Deadline. That’s a 17 percent increase — and the third week in a row that Suits has owned the top spot on streaming charts.

Nielsen also stated that Suits is now number 13 on the company’s all-time list of weekly viewing totals for streaming programs, closing in on more modern hits like Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Ozark.

Will Suits continue its domination of the streaming charts? It’s possible. There are nine seasons, after all. Or perhaps Paramount Plus will suddenly shoot to the top of the charts due to inexplicably renewed interest in Murphy Brown.