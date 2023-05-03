Adam Conover drops massive truth bomb amid the writers’ strike

Adam Ruins Everything host Adam Conover dropped a massive truth bomb during a recent interview amid the writers’ strike that started this week.

Conover spoke to CNN about the writers’ strike, where a reported over 10,000 Writers Guild of America members will be taking to the streets to fight for a better deal for writers in Hollywood. The comedian was asked about his thoughts about the strike, considering that we’re no longer in “the golden age of television.”

Conover commented on the earnings of the CEOs and how they’ve earned millions of dollars in a year. Henceforth, these companies that are paying CEOs millions of dollars “can’t plead poverty” to the writers that are employed under them. He also called out David Zaslav, CEO of of CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, for earning around $250 million last year. Meanwhile, writers who produce these shows are unable to pay their bills.

“I’d point out the fact that David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Brothers Discovery, which is the parent company of the network I’m talking to you on right now, was paid $250 million last year — a quarter of a billion dollars. That’s about the same as what 10,000 writers are asking him to pay all of us collectively. “I would say, if you’re being paid $250 million — Ted Sarandos made about 50 million last year. These companies are making enormous amounts of money, their profits are going up, it’s ridiculous for them to plead poverty, when the writers who are making their shows? Some of them are not able to pay their rent or their mortgages.”

Went on CNN to explain why writers are striking, ended up roasting their bosses' salary. pic.twitter.com/Si4HHDVuM8 — Adam Conover (@adamconover) May 2, 2023

Conover was seen on the picket line in Los Angeles outside Netflix HQ. He told The Wrap that this was his first strike and that this was the perfect opportunity to “fix one of the problems” in America. He also pointed out that neither he nor the other writers that are striking wanted to be here but had to just so they could send a message to these companies.

It’s also important to note that Conover has a show on Netflix, titled The G Word with Adam Conover. And he’s not the only one who’s been seen outside a TV and streaming network, showing support for the writers. Rob Lowe and his son marched outside Paramount on day one of the writers’ strike, showing support for these writers who want better compensation for their work.

The Writers Guild of America went on strike after it was unanimously approved by the guild’s board of directors last Monday evening. The Guild was unable to come up with a deal with streaming and network studios, hence why thousands of employees are walking out on the job. This isn’t the first time the Writers Guild has gone on strike; the last one took place back in 2007 and lasted for 100 days.

It’s currently unknown how long the 2023 strike might last, but Conover stated he’d still be marching, especially when it rains later in the week.