Addams Family Fans Want Christina Ricci In Tim Burton’s New Netflix Series

We’ve known the project was coming since last Halloween, but this week, Netflix officially announced Wednesday, a live-action Addams Family TV series from Tim Burton.

The Dumbo director is making his television debut with the show, which will focus on the gothic clan’s morose teen daughter as she attends boarding school at Nevermore Academy. Netflix also unveiled a poster along with the news, featuring Wednesday in silhouette, playing a violin with a butcher’s knife, and you can check it out down below:

Tim Burton is bringing Wednesday Addams to Netflix in a live-action coming-of-age series! Burton will also make his TV directorial debut on the sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery that follows Wednesday as a student at Nevermore Academy pic.twitter.com/8ei3wIUrxq — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2021

No actors are attached yet, but fans of the 1990s Addams Family movies have only one request – that Christina Ricci be involved. Though many actresses have brought Wednesday to gloomy life over the years – most recently, Chloe Grace Moretz voiced her in 2019’s animated reboot – Ricci’s portrayal is easily the most celebrated. And, despite the fact that the show will clearly star a young Wednesday, folks still want the Casper icon on board.

Christina Ricci hasn’t aged out of this right? https://t.co/kqxgdlCXpv — Cody Collins (@cocorockstarr) February 17, 2021

That would work, right?

Can we get Christina Ricci to play Wednesday Addams at 40-something? https://t.co/ssIkZw6jPe — Carrie (@nerdgrlmd) February 17, 2021

It needs to happen.

If we get some Christina Ricci in this at some point 😆😱😱 — Nick🏳️‍🌈 ENSOULMENT TRILOGY AVAILABLE NOW (@nickaskewwrites) February 17, 2021

Please!

If its a younger Wednesday then cool. If its adult Wednesday that's cool too. BUT please cast Christina Ricci in some form if not Wednesday directly https://t.co/rf3IKSaLSt — Vincent Marshall (@vincentmarshall) February 17, 2021

Do it, you cowards.

Bring back Christina Ricci you cowards!! https://t.co/84meDLNGmZ — Strange Ways (@shopstrangeways) February 17, 2021

Ok, now that would’ve been good.

While I will watch this because 1. It's Tim Burton and 2. It's the Addams Family, I really wish it was a series with Christina Ricci as a grown up Wednesday navigating the shitstorm that is current life. https://t.co/lbMPOBaQ7A — Joseph Nevin (@JosephGNevin) February 17, 2021

But, as it is, we’d take Ricci cast as Morticia.

Coincidentally, I just received a new blu-ray of the first two films today. Definitely looking forward to this. Let’s bring back Christina Ricci, but as Morticia Addams this time! https://t.co/prjFt6DCel — Nick Hernandez (@TheNicAnthony) February 18, 2021

Seriously, Ricci as Morticia or bust.

If Christina Ricci isn't Morticia don't even start production on this. — Sami (@1Sami_) February 17, 2021

Netflix describes Wednesday as a “sleuthing supernaturally infused mystery” exploring the teen’s student life, so we’re probably looking at some concoction of Harry Potter and Enola Holmes here. The Addams Family isn’t usually overtly supernatural, either, meaning that adding magic or monsters or whatever they have up their sleeve into the mix will be a twist. This is still an Addams property, though, so despite the focus on Wednesday, we’ll likely meet the rest of the clan, too. Like Gomez, Uncle Fester and Morticia, who’d better be played by Christina Ricci.

With this announcement now having dropped, that may indicate that production is starting soon, which means we can expect some casting news to be on the way. Stay tuned, Addams Family fanatics.