Adult Animated Scooby-Doo Series Coming To HBO Max, Will Focus On Velma

HBO Max is making a serious claim to be your #1 streaming service of choice. Putting aside its vast library of classic Warner Bros. movies, it’s also got all of the studio’s 2021 slate arriving on the platform the same day that the films hit theaters, with the likes of Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat and many, many more on the way.

Beyond that, there’s also a ton of DC-related content to please comic book fans, while countless other big name properties will be getting small screen spinoffs, too (see: Harry Potter). And now, we can add another one to the list, as HBO Max has announced a new adult animated Scooby-Doo series titled Velma.

As the name suggests, the show is focused on Velma Dinkley and will tell her origin story in what’s being described as an “original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.” Executive producer Mindy Kaling will voice the character, while Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein and Sam Register will also serve as executive producers.

Handed a 10-episode order by HBO Max, Velma is now beginning to come together behind the scenes and though there are no further details at this time in regards to the plot or casting, it’ll certainly be another exciting original project for the streamer’s roster, as they look to continue giving Netflix, Disney Plus, etc., a run for their money.

But tell us, does the idea of a Scooby-Doo show centered around Velma interest you? Or will you be skipping out on this one? Let us know down below and as always, watch this space for more as the series develops further. With any luck, we’ll get some additional casting details in the next few weeks.