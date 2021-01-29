WB Reportedly Wants Daniel Radcliffe For HBO Max Harry Potter Show

J.K. Rowling has done so much damage to her reputation among the Harry Potter fanbase following repeated accusations of transphobia, that the reaction to the news that HBO Max were actively inviting pitches for TV shows set in the Wizarding World was nowhere near as enthusiastic as it would have been a couple of years ago.

Fans aren’t happy with the idea of her continuing to profit off the brand given her personal views, but she’s already a billionaire and the annual royalties alone are probably more than the majority of us will ever see in a lifetime anyway, even if no more Potter projects were ever given the green light.

In any case, details are still slim on what these TV shows may involve, but remaking the entire book series for television with each novel serving as the basis for a single season seems too obvious, and it’s only been a decade since the franchise drew to a close with Deathly Hallows – Part 2, while there’s still so much untapped potential within the mythology.

An approach similar to Star Wars on Disney Plus could be the answer, diving into various time periods and tying it to the wider universe by featuring familiar characters and iconography. Until something officially gets announced, we can only guess as to what HBO Max’s Harry Potter is going to be, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that WarnerMedia want Daniel Radcliffe involved in some capacity in at least one of the shows.

That would obviously position it as a sequel, despite murmurings that a Marauders prequel could be one of the multiple ideas under consideration, and while Radcliffe has never ruled out a return to the role that set him up for life when he was still a teenager, he’s very much focused on doing his own thing at the moment, carving out a reputation as one of the most interesting young actors working today. However, as history as shown on innumerable occasions, you can never say never in Hollywood.