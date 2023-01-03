‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ rumor hints at the return of a dangerous Phase Four artifact

Agatha: Coven of Chaos arrives on Disney Plus later this year, and will see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness take the spotlight. Hahn blew MCU fans away with her villainous performance in 2021’s WandaVision, complete with scenery-chewing charisma and an all-time toe-tapping theme song.

Her solo spinoff looks set to explore the witchier corners of the Marvel universe, where she’ll be joined by Emma Caulfield Ford, Joe Locke, and Aubrey Plaza. Not much else is known, though an online rumor-monger claims to have a scoop on a key occult item that’ll be featured in the show:

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will show us the origin of the DarkHold. — the watcher (@thewatcher_2099) January 2, 2023

As seen in Agents of S.H.I.E.LD., The Runaways, WandaVision, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this tome is at the core of the MCU’s dark magical powers. It tends to corrupt its users and turn them to evil, though in the closing moments of Multiverse of Madness we saw Wanda destroy the Darkhold and apparently kill herself in the process.

Even if the Darkhold is apparently no more, Agatha: Coven of Chaos may show its origins, which are tied up with the “first demon” Chthon. We expect Coven of Chaos to feature flashbacks to Agatha’s occult past, so heading right back to the origins of the book and its forging would make sense.

Right now we don’t have a release date for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, but the shoot is expected to wrap by May 2023, and it’s scheduled to land late in the year.