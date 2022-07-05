‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ enthusiasts wonder why Kevin Feige hates the show so much

Thanks to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness murdering Black Bolt in darkly hilarious fashion, not to mention the origins of Kamala Khan’s powers being changed in Ms. Marvel, fans are operating under the well-founded impression that Kevin Feige hates Inhumans with a burning passion. But does he also harbor the same vitriol for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

The seven-season favorite kicked off as a genuine part of Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, with Phase One icon Phil Coulson in the lead role, and The Avengers director Joss Whedon helming the pilot. From there, the series tied itself tangentially to the events of the movies, roping in everyone from Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders via Hayley Atwell and Jaimie Alexander for cameo appearances.

That being said, there’s been a widespread belief that Feige’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. disinterest runs deeper that he’d ever let on, especially when Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio were brought over from Netflix to the MCU, while even Agent Carter‘s James D’Arcy had a surprise guest spot in Avengers: Endgame.

The good folks of Reddit are convinced something is up, and they wonder why the company’s chief creative officer seems to detest a show the fandom instantly fell head over heels for.

Of course, some supporters don’t believe the man at the top of the MCU’s food chain is actively ignoring the series, because Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. had a solid run that saw it garner a legion of enthusiastic devotees. Just because the cast haven’t been shuffled across to the big screen or Disney Plus, it doesn’t mean that they don’t matter.