‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ star hoping for a Marvel return as an iconic fan favorite

True Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans will remember the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. era fondly; back when the MCU was still finding its feet as both a franchise and a shared universe, the series was an intriguing expansion of mainline canon alongside the likes of Daredevil, Luke Cage, and a plethora of other legacy shows that look ready to bounce back in a big way going forward.

One of its heaviest hitters was Mockingbird, an elite operative who also happens to be one of Marvel’s most notable female heroes. Portrayed by Adrianne Palicki (The Orville, John Wick), Mockingbird’s excursions included going undercover in HYDRA, and working against Phil Coulson’s then-emerging faction of S.H.I.E.L.D. opposite Robert Gonzales’.

With Palicki’s iteration of Mockingbird having seemingly retreated from her work, her MCU future seems a bit dubious. With that in mind, she remains ready to step up if Marvel wants to pull a Gemma Chan and recast her, especially if a lucrative mutant role comes calling.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Palicki revealed her desire to don the boots of one of the X-Men, naming Rogue and Jean Grey as her highest hopes for a potential Marvel recast.

“The only one that I haven’t played that’s on my bucket list is Rogue. I would love to play Rogue, or Jean Grey. I want to be one of the X-Men.”

The popular choice for Rogue still seems to be Keke Palmer; a fan-cast that the Nope star herself seems to endorse with all the tenacity in the world. Nevertheless, if Mockingbird’s time truly is up in the MCU, why not rope in a seasoned franchise veteran for what will no doubt be the ever-important role of Jean Grey?

Either way, we won’t be hearing any X-Men casting news for a hot minute yet, but fans of the storied superhero team won’t have to wait long to eat well given that X-Men ’97, a revival of the classic cartoon, is due on Disney Plus later this year.