‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ star speaks out on Disney Plus move

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans are getting used to being left out in the cold. Marvel Studios appear to be slowly phasing the show out of official MCU canon: WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seem to have retconned Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s take on the Darkhold, and Hawkeye revealed that Laura Barton was once Mockingbird, which is a big hint that Adrianne Palicki’s Bobbi Morse never happened.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. March 16 will see a huge influx of Marvel TV content to Disney Plus. The headline acts are the Netflix shows joining the service, though all seven seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will also make the leap to their new home.

One of the show’s stars Elizabeth Henstridge (who played biochemist Jemma Simmons) was asked about her feelings on the move in a new interview by TVLine:

“Oh, I love it! I mean, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. living on is wonderful, especially somewhere like Disney+ where you can discover it amongst the other shows. If you like Daredevil, you’re probably going to like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. “New people can discover it there. And then there is the nostalgia of being able to binge a show that has seven seasons, which is really cool. I’m really happy. It feels like a very good home for it.”

But looks like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. appearing on Disney Plus is all the series will be getting in terms of its inclusion in the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige was famously opposed to the show happening at all, though up until the late 2010s he had little say in the ‘Marvel TV’ line-up. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. never came close to the hype of it being a crucial part of the MCU, though it still provided some fun characters (most notably the Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider).

The renewal of the Marvel TV universe with WandaVision has pretty much erased the show from MCU’s history. This means that writers are allowed to contradict anything that happened in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it seems very unlikely that its characters or storylines will ever be referenced in the future. But there is no denying that the series had a dedicated fan-following of its own and at the very least, Marvel fans who didn’t check this out before can now see for themselves what all the fuss was about.