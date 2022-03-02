Marvel’s Netflix stars react to Disney Plus move

When it was first revealed that Netflix’s roster of Marvel shows would be leaving the platform at the end of last month, it was inevitable that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders would eventually pitch up on Disney Plus.

The Mouse House didn’t waste any time, though, with the migration happening on March 16, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is additionally coming along for the ride. The platform is even updating its parental controls due to the TV-MA ratings of the comic book adaptations, with fans hyped to revisit the lineup as soon as possible.

Even the stars of the shows were quick to react to the news, and as you can see below, plenty of notable names shared their opinions on their MCU efforts shifting across to Disney’s in-house service two weeks from today.

The Punisher has a new home on @disneyplus as of March 16th! 💀 https://t.co/l6lMjw7EnT — Ben Barnes (@benbarnes) March 1, 2022

The only real question remaining is whether or not the Netflix back catalogue will be included as official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, or if they’ll be added to the non-MCU Marvel Legacy collection. Based on the recent returns of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio to continuity, there’s a high chance it’ll be the former.