Netflix’s batch of Marvel TV series have officially left the platform, but fans don’t need to worry, as they’ll be premiering on their new streaming home in just over a couple of weeks. The entirety of the so-called Defenders-verse, the shared network of shows that began with Daredevil, will be hitting Disney Plus later this March, along with ABC smash Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. And Disney is promoting their latest Marvel assets with a new promo.

“The countdown is on,” writes the Mouse House in the caption to the 17-second promo, which features clips from the various series that are on their way to join Team Mickey. “Marvel’s Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. start streaming March 16 on [Disney Plus].”

This is a huge deal for Disney Plus as it marks an enormous influx of new Marvel content. With Daredevil and Jessica Jones running for three seasons, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher lasting for two, and S.H.I.E.L.D. going strong for seven years, that means subscribers will soon be able to tuck into a whopping 20 seasons of television (including The Defenders miniseries).

When it was first announced that these series were exiting Netflix, fans speculated that they might end up on Hulu instead of Disney Plus due to their mature ratings. As it happens, Disney is apparently keen enough to have all their MCU properties in one place to overlook the shows’ darker tone. To ensure younger users can’t accidentally view any unseemly content, though, the platform will be updating its parental controls.

With the Defenders now finding a home on Disney Plus, the stage is set for Daredevil and his amazing friends to return for fresh seasons under Marvel Studios. There’s no official word on that to date, although Charlie Cox has teased he’s got something cooking. Watch out for the Netflix Marvel series when they arrive on Disney Plus this March 16.