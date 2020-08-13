Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Finally Referenced Avengers: Endgame In Its Finale

Marvel fans have been wondering how Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which has generally been occupying its own corner of the MCU for the past few years, connects up with Avengers: Endgame, and the answer was finally provided in yesterday’s series finale. Season 7 has been all about time travel, with recent episodes confirming that the show is following the rules set out by Endgame. But the finale went even further by throwing in a major element from the last Avengers movie.

The mystery of Fitz’s whereabouts has been raging all season and it was at last revealed in the finale. He’s been in the original timeline, but was able to cross over to the new one created by the team. Fitz managed this by mastering the art of time travel himself thanks to none other than the Quantum Realm. As you well know, this other dimension, first introduced in Ant-Man, was how the Avengers were able to travel to the past in order to retrieve the Infinity Stones.

The Quantum Realm wasn’t just mentioned, either, as it was visited as well. The gang were able to cross through the dimensional plane via their own custom Quantum Tunnel, returning themselves to the original timeline and bringing the Chronicom ships with them. Someone had to volunteer to stay behind in the changed timeline to make it possible, though, and that was Deke, who was offered the role of S.H.I.E.L.D. director in this timestream.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This Endgame reference that was slipped into the finale means that the series has officially tied into all four Avengers movies now. Obviously, season 1 came off the back of The Avengers in a big way, resurrecting Coulson after Loki killed him. Coulson then later discovered Loki’s scepter at Baron Strucker’s HYDRA base, setting up Age of Ultron. Meanwhile, Thanos was name-checked in the lead-up to Infinity War and now, this Endgame nod completes the set.

Tell us, though, what did you think of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finale? Join the conversation in the comments section.