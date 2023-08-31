‘Ahsoka’ Easter egg does its best to remind you of a 3-year-old ‘Star Wars’ series that’s already fallen off a cliff

Dave Filoni seizes the opportunity to tie in an obscure Star Wars TV series by planting a delightful Easter egg in 'Ahsoka.'

Ahsoka marked the live-action debut of a character from the obscure animated TV series Star Wars: Resistance.

Episode 3 contained a colorful Easter egg in the guise of Senator Hamato Xiono (Nelson Lee), awakening curiosity and nostalgia about the television show that ended its brief run on the Disney Channel in 2020.

Dave Filoni, the creative mind behind Ahsoka and Star Wars: Resistance, uses the New Republic politician to tie in the new narrative with the previous one. Star Wars: Resistance events occur before the sequel trilogy. The senator is the father of Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono, a pilot recruited into the Resistance by Commander Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) for a reconnaissance mission investigating suspicious activities by First Order operatives. Kaz is the main character in Star Wars: Resistance. However, despite its intriguing plot, the show failed to have a lasting impact like its predecessors, The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

The fleeting appearance of Hamato Xiono in Ahsoka brought excitement to fans familiar with both shows and piqued the interest of viewers who had yet to experience the animated series. Perhaps Star Wars: Resistance may emerge from the shadows as viewers look for clues about what lies ahead in Ahsoka.

Few franchises offer a paracosm with the depth and range of Star Wars. Ahsoka Tano’s quest to uncover a threat from the First Order foreshadows Kaz Xiono’s journey. Senator Xiono’s presence in Ahsoka serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of all things related to the galaxy far, far away. It will be interesting to see if any other parallels emerge in future episodes.

Ahsoka is streaming on Disney Plus.