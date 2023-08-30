‘Ahsoka’ episode 3 has firmly established David Tennant’s sassy droid Huyang as a fan-favorite

The number of different opinions on each and every new Star Wars property are probably comparable to that of every star in the galaxy. Indeed, whether hands are joined in singing the praises of Visions or a wince or two is offered up in honor of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the reception to the current era of Star Wars is as up and down as it’s always been.

But if there’s one area that the franchise can claim uncontested consistency to, it’s its knack for introducing brand new characters into George Lucas’ beloved mythos, and rarely do they ever not leave their mark. Sometimes, that mark is an Emmy-worthy monologue delivered by Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael, and some other times, that mark is simply being Jack Black and Lizzo, as the rulers of Plazir-15 were.

And the latest live-action debutant to leave his mark is Huyang – the smart-mouthed droid companion of the titular heroine in Disney Plus’ Ahsoka – who retains the same blend of undeniable charm and marked prickliness that David Tennant first brought to him in The Clone Wars. Indeed, the folks on r/StarWars simply can’t get enough of Huyang after just three episodes.

And given the scene-stealing newcomers he shares his live-action Star Wars debut with, Tennant’s voice reaching these heights of positive fan reception is something to be admired. Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s screen presence is on full display in Ahsoka as Hera Syndulla, and the late Ray Stevenson should be proud of the gravitas he brought to his final television role of Baylan Skoll, but there’s just something about Tennant’s rude whimsy coming out of a robot that we, and everyone else apparently, just distinctly can’t get enough of.

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes will release every Tuesday until the series finale on Oct. 3.