‘Ahsoka’ star drops potential Thrawn plot point

Actor Rosario Dawson went out on a limb and teased the possibility of a cross-multiverse storyline in the Disney Plus series Ahsoka.

In an interview on stage at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, Dawson seemed to confirm the rumours that Thrawn, Grand Admiral of the Imperial Navy, in Star Wars Rebels, will feature in Ahsoka. She points to an Easter egg about the plot of her new show in The Mandalorian, before playing with the idea of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) taking the ultimate multiverse leap from the MCU to the Star Wars universe.

“That dude, man…Incognito. Maybe we get the Scarlet Witch to help us, she can jump through Multiverses, right? Let’s go, girl! Yeah, I mean, that’s a really big key kind of giveaway in Mando about what my show could potentially be about. Obviously, we are really trying to track [Thrawn] down, so we’ll see what happens…”

If there ever was a reason to revisit The Mandalorian, this is it.

Ahsoka sees Dawson star as Ahsoka Tano in a standalone series that is a derivative of the character’s captivating storylines in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian. The highly anticipated series will also feature Ahsoka’s mentor Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), and Star Wars fans are hoping to see him as a regular member of the cast.

At least one episode of #Ahsoka has been cut together and #DaveFiloni told her it was “a religious experience” pic.twitter.com/phGo8c3LFa — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 7, 2022

Ahsoka is being developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for Disney Plus. The show is scheduled for release in 2023.