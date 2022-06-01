Since Ahsoka on Disney Plus has just begun filming, there mustn’t be a lot that Rosario Dawson can reveal about her character’s next adventure in the world of Star Wars. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about whether the new Dave Filoni-led show will tie into the Rebels animated series, with Snips going on the hunt for Ezra Bridger and Admiral Thrawn after their run-in ended disastrously for the both of them in the finale.

ScreenRant had the opportunity to chat with Dawson at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. Addressing rumors of a connection between Ahsoka and Rebels, the American thespian masterfully dodges the question without outright denying it or even pleading ignorance.

“I feel like that’s a question that’s getting into dangerous territory [laughs]. But what I will say, I really love that Carl and everybody up on the stage today really represented a lot more of the gamut of what it takes to make this come to life. And just like with Rebels, where it is a crew, we have a remarkable crew. The family that has been created in making these Mandalorian seasons and Boba Fett, and kind of moving on all of this is unlike anything I’ve ever worked on before. “Because they’ve all been working together. They know each other’s names, families, histories. They spend time; we’re watching children be raised in it. There’s this camaraderie that’s on and off camera, and on and off stage, that I think has just been so powerfully welcoming, and invites you into the experience of Star Wars and what it means all the time. It’s just a never-ending experience, and I just want the whole world to be able to experience that.”

Dawson’s live-action Ahsoka Tano is officially part of the MandoVerse, which means that the character will have a long journey ahead of her, both in the solo series and other shows happening in roughly the same timeline. In fact, if Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are indeed planning an overarching narrative that eventually brings all of these storylines together, then narrative beats from Ahsoka could also spill into The Mandalorian and vice versa.

In that sense, it would be more apt for the legendary Admiral Thrawn, and not just a petty governor like Moff Gideon, to serve as MandoVerse’s ultimate big bad. Of course, we may be dangerously tiptoeing on the precipice of fan fiction and wishful thinking there, so let’s wait and see what the powers that be have actually decided to do with Ahsoka when it premieres sometime in 2023.