The CW Announces Air Dates For Final Supernatural Episodes

It took what felt like an eternity to get here, and even that was only after it seemed like it never would, but Supernatural is truly, finally coming to an end. The urban fantasy juggernaut began in 2005 and has run for more than 300 episodes over 15 seasons, seeing Sam and Dean Winchester defeat countless monsters and save the world multiple times, with their biggest battle yet about to play out.

The final seven episodes of the series were originally scheduled to begin airing back in May, but after the coronavirus spread and the entertainment industry was shut down along with most of the rest of the world, they were indefinitely postponed until it was safe to resume production. With such a time now deemed to have arrived, filming in Vancouver will start up again, with the first of the extended swansong airing on October 8th and concluding with absolute finality on November 19th.

Legends Of Tomorrow/Supernatural Crossover Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For the final season, the show is going all out, seeing God vent his frustration with people not doing what he tells them and deciding to erase all of existence and start over with himself in absolute control of everything. He also indulges his petulant narcissism in plotting various gruesome ends for the brothers in petty vengeance for their defiance of him on numerous occasions, resulting in them searching for a way to defeat a being of omnipotence.

Supernatural has been a part of so many people’s lives for so long that it’s strange to think that soon there will be no more of it, but the very fact it reached this point is a testament to its resilience and the passion of its ever-expanding fanbase, which isn’t bad for a show that was originally planned to conclude at the end of season 5. Exactly what we can expect for the final episodes hasn’t been specified, but it’s safe to assume that it will climax in a suitably apocalyptic spectacle worthy of the years of action that came before it.