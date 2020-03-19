Supergirl returns this weekend but, for one week only, the title will refer to Alex Danvers rather than Kara. Called “Alex in Wonderland,” the sixteenth episode of the Girl of Steel’s fifth season will continue Alex’s adventures through Obsidian’s virtual reality world, following on from last week’s “Reality Bytes.” In that episode, we saw Alex eyeing up her own super-suit for a moment. Next time around, she’ll put it on and take to the skies as she gets a taste of her sister’s life.

Chyler Leigh has been teasing this development for a while, posting a behind-the-scenes snap of herself in the super-suit on social media. These new promo images give us a much better look at the costume, though. As you can see in the gallery below, Alex’s Supergirl suit resembles Kara’s, but with the red and blue swapped for black and turquoise. She also dons a black wig, which feels reminiscent of how Kara changes her hair to protect her identity in the comics.

Alex Danvers Gets Her Own Super Suit In New Supergirl Photos

Elsewhere, these images showcase Obsidian CEO Andrea Rojas speaking with Eve Teschmacher/Hope, while Kelly Olsen and William Dey conspire to look into Lex Luthor’s dirty dealings. At least, that’s what the synopsis for the episode tells us is going on. Though she’s not featured in these images, it also reveals that Kara will be preoccupied with some difficult news. No doubt it’s last week’s revelation that her adoptive father, Jeremiah Danvers, has been found dead.

ALEX TAKES ON A NEW ROLE — Alex (Chyler Leigh) uses a pair of Obsidian contact lenses to visit a virtual National City where she takes on a whole new persona. Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) helps William (Staz Nair) investigate Lex. Kara (Melissa Benoist) deals with difficult news. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Jess Kardos & Mariko Tamaki (#516). Original airdate 3/22/2020.

Though future episodes of The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow have been postponed for the rest of the month, Supergirl and Batwoman are still set to go ahead as usual. So, be sure to catch episode 5×16 “Alex in Wonderland” this Sunday, March 22nd.