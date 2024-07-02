‘All American’ season 6 episode 14 release date, confirmed

All American is wrapping up its sixth season, and a lot is going on with our favorite TV athletes and their friends and family. We need to know when the next episode will air, because we can’t contain our excitement.

After the pilot aired on The CW in October 2018, All American became one of the best dramas on the network, and we’ve enjoyed tuning into season 6. When can we watch episode 14?

When will All American season 6 episode 14 air?

Photo via The CW

All American season 6, episode 14, which is called “I Do (Part 1)”, will air on The CW on Monday July 8th, 2024 at 8 pm ET. Part 2 will air the following Monday, July 15th. As it turns out, the first part of the season 6 finale will air the same night as the season 3 premiere of the spinoff, All American Homecoming.

The two-part All American season 6 finale is about Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Spencer getting married, which we know is going to be emotional. It’s going to be even sadder since, according to Variety, Daniel Ezra is going to be a guest star, not a main cast member, in season 7. That made fans nervous that Logan would leave, too, but that hasn’t been confirmed. Since it seems likely that Olivia will still be an All American cast member, then Spencer will likely pop in and out of the show, but she’ll have some storylines that don’t involve him. Of course, we hope they’ll have wedded bliss for a long time.

We’re also preparing ourselves because something big could happen in the All American season 6 finale. While we hope it’s nothing like the end of Billy Baker’s (Taye Diggs) arc, it’s not the season finale of a TV drama without some shocking scenes.

