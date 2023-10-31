All ‘Big Brother US’ players who have returned after being evicted in the same season

Hundreds of houseguests have competed on Big Brother’s U.S. version since its debut on CBS in 2000. And hundreds have felt the sting of eviction night, and their dreams of winning a life-changing sum of money come crashing down.

However, there are around a dozen contestants who’ve received another lease on life during a season. Whether it was through a twist, advantage, or America’s vote, these houseguests were granted a second chance to make it to finale night.

Although none of their comebacks led to a win (not yet, anyway), these players had an opportunity to redefine their reality TV legacy — something most never got.

So, who are they and how did they get back in? Let’s take a look.

Amy Crews — Big Brother 3

The first lucky returnee was Amy Crews, from Big Brother’s third season in 2002. She was unanimously ousted in week 3 due to her less-than-impressive social game.

However, the first four evictees had an opportunity to make a grand comeback. They were each asked how much they’d give up to return to the house. Amy said she’d halve the $500,000 grand prize and eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the remainder of the game, which was enough for her and Eric Ouellette to face their former houseguests. It was in the hands of the eight remaining players, and they voted to welcome Amy back into the abode.

Amy ultimately improved her placement from third out to fourth place when she was re-evicted on day 76.

Kaysar Ridha — Big Brother 6

In what is perhaps the most famous Big Brother return, Kaysar Ridha had a second opportunity to take down “The Friendship” alliance alongside his “Sovereign Six” companions during season 6. Kaysar created the legendary six-person squad, but the alliance’s de-facto leader was evicted in week 3.

It was later revealed that Kaysar and other previously eliminated houseguests had the chance to get back in. However, unlike in season 3 when the house decided, this time the choice was America’s. Fans voted for who they wanted to return, and with 82% of the votes, Kaysar beat out rival Eric Littmann and stormed back into the house on day 47.

But, as history has it, Kaysar was sent out that next eviction after cutting a deal with the other side of the house and getting betrayed.

Sharon Obermueller – Big Brother 9

Sharon Obermueller was one of two contestants on Big Brother 9 who rejoined the cast after losing. Season 9 was an anomaly in a few ways. First, it’s the only mainline season not to air in the summer — it premiered two days before Valentine’s Day. Sticking with the theme, the players were separated into pairs of “soulmates” at the beginning of the game. Well, Sharon was put with her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Heald, and the two were eliminated together on day 3 after Jacob tanked their games.

But, she returned to the house on day 7 after Neil Garcia quit. His soulmate, Joshuah Welch, became partnerless and he was given the choice to pick between Sharon and Jacob to reform a duo. He chose Sharon, and she played until day 75 when she was evicted in fourth place.

James Zinkand — Big Brother 9

James Zinkand, known as “Crazy James,” was voted out on day 35 during Big Brother 9’s first eviction featuring individuals, not duos. But, his ousting was short-lived. He returned that night after the house chose to open the door for him instead of a secretly selected houseguest. America had voted to give Alex Coladonato another shot at $500,000 after he was evicted with his soulmate Amanda Hansen earlier on.

In a 5-3 vote, the house chose James in favor of bringing back an unknown player.

James then went on a run, winning three Power of Vetos in a row before being re-evicted in week 8.

Brendon Villegas — Big Brother 13

Brendon Villegas joined five other returning Big Brother veterans and a crop of rookies inside the house during season 13. He was taken out on day 34, but he won the public vote to face off against Lawon Exum, who famously asked to be evicted so he could play in the battle-back competition and win a superpower. Brendon defeated him and returned to the game (without an advantage) on day 41.

Unfortunately for the other half of “Brenchel,” he was sent out the door seven days later and joined the Jury as its first member.

Judd Daugherty — Big Brother 15

Two seasons later, Judd Daugherty returned to the game in the first Jury member battle back in Big Brother US history. “J-U-Double D Party Darty” was unanimously evicted during Big Brother 15’s first double eviction after the house reached a consensus that he was too much of a threat to keep around. But, he clawed his way back by besting three other Jury members a few weeks later, and he lasted until the final five when he was ultimately evicted again.

Nicole Franzel — Big Brother 16

Although we saw Nicole Franzel win Big Brother 18, her first attempt at winning the franchise didn’t go nearly as well. For the second time in a row, four Jury members had an opportunity at vengeance by making a grand comeback. So, after Nicole was taken out on day 56 during Big Brother 16, she squared off with the other three in a competition called “Comeback Fight.” And by winning, she elevated herself to a one-in-eight chance of winning $500,000.

But, Nicole’s second stint came to an end when she was re-evicted on day 77 in seventh place.

Johnny Mac — Big Brother 17

John McGuire, better known as Johnny Mac, had quite the season during Big Brother 17. The loveable dentist sat on the block nine times altogether and was evicted twice. He was first voted out during week 9 when he sat beside the season’s eventual winner, Steve Moses. However, Johnny Mac recharged his game’s life that night when he beat out three other Jurors in an endurance competition that was coupled with week 10’s Head of Household challenge.

He moved back into the house like he never left, and remained there until his re-eviction on day 91 — he placed fourth overall.

Victor Arroyo — Big Brother 18

Talking about redefining Big Brother legacies; Victor Arroyo would be remembered much differently if his game ended at his first eviction. He was third out in Big Brother 18, but after defeating three other evictees in a head-to-head challenge, Victor returned on day 37. Then, after notching a few competition wins, Victor was re-evicted on day 72. But, in a series first, Victor had a second opportunity to void his eviction — and he did by defeating the other ousted Jury members that same night.

Victor’s luck finally ran out on day 90 when his third eviction was enough to keep him out of the house. He came in fifth.

Cody Nickson — Big Brother 19

Big Brother 19 introduced a new way for an evicted competitor to make a comeback. Cody Nickson, as memorable of a character as they come, first left the game as the third out. But, he barged back into the backyard after ending the games of three other evictees through battle-back challenges.

Paul Abrahamian was unanimously voted by the other remaining contestants as the house representative ready to spoil Cody’s comeback. The two men dueled with a table maze and Cody defeated his archnemesis. His win was enough to keep him around for an extra few weeks with his future wife, Jessica Graf, before they were evicted back to back. Cody was the first member of Big Brother 19’s Jury.

Scottie Salton — Big Brother 20

Scottie Salton had the luxury of being the houseguest on Big Brother 20 who got two shots at a six-figure payday. During the war between the “Level Six” and “FOUTTE” alliances, Scottie fell on day 65. But, he found himself back in the abode a week later after defeating three other Jurors on day 72. Scottie didn’t do much with his fresh start, however.

He was re-evicted a week later on day 79 and rejoined the Jury in eighth place.

Cliff Hogg — Big Brother 21

Cliff Hogg returned to the game in a unique twist during Big Brother 21. “Camp Comeback” was introduced at the start of the season, and after four players populated it via elimination, they competed in a loser-go-home challenge. Despite being more than 20 years older than the other three, Cliff went on to send them home and return to the game as a full-fledged houseguest. And by doing so, he improved his placement from being fourth out to fourth place overall.

Jag Bains — Big Brother 25

Like Big Brother 9, Big Brother 25 rolled out the red carpet for two evicted houseguests. The first player was Jag Bains, who never actually left the house. He was voted out on day 30. But, after host Julie Chen Moonves told Jag he had been evicted, she revealed that a superpower had been secretly played on him. Matt Klotz’s “Power of Invincibility” nullified Jag’s eviction.

At the time of this writing, Jag is still in the running to win season 25. With only five players remaining, will Jag become the first contestant to win the same season they were evicted on?

Cameron Hardin — Big Brother 25

Cameron Hardin, the Head of Household charged with Jag’s eviction, is the most recent player to receive a second chance on Big Brother. He was taken out at the start of Big Brother 25’s first double eviction in week 7. But, in a new twist, he and Jared Fields (the other houseguest ousted that night) returned to the house as zombies. They lived in the house for a week, and after several competitions played out between them, Cameron resurrected his game and Jared went home.

Cameron went on to win the next week’s Head of Household and Power of Veto, but he joined the jury as its first member in week 10.