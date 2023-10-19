What is the ‘Big Brother’ jury house? The post-eviction paradise, explained

Similar to that of Survivor, the winner of Big Brother is decided amongst a jury of evicted houseguests, consisting of the final seven to nine contestants who were eliminated before the finale.

Because of this, the jury adds a whole new aspect to the game. Houseguests need to vote out the season’s biggest threats in order to make it to the final two — however, they do not want to burn bridges along the way; staying in good graces with the jury is imperative, if you want to take home the $750,000 cash prize!

With the Big Brother 25 jury officially underway, with the self-proclaimed “Space Cowboy” Cameron Hardin serving as the first official member, where are the evicted houseguests sequestered until finale night?

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the Big Brother jury house.

Beginning in season 4 of Big Brother, each member of the jury lives the remainder of the game in total isolation, all in an attempt to have the most unbiased opinions possible come finale night (just like how the jury lives at Ponderosa after getting their torch snuffed on Survivor).

Believe it or not, the jury house is arguably better than the Big Brother house!

Usually taking place in a beautiful mansion, the evicted houseguests have access in the jury house to movies, games, a pool, and sometimes even a private beach — how luxurious is that?

While there are dozens of activities to partake in within the jury house, the evicted houseguests will still be denied access to the internet. Fortunately, the jury can stay up-to-date on everything happening within their respective season of Big Brother, based on a series of DVDs brought by each evicted houseguest.

Upon arriving to the jury house, the new addition brings a DVD that contains footage of the competitions and of the nomination ceremonies from the week prior, all in an attempt to give the jury a good gauge on how the remaining houseguests are playing the game.

To see which houseguests will fill up the Big Brother jury house, and to see who will take home the $750,000 cash prize, tune into CBS and/or Paramount Plus for new episodes of Big Brother 25 every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.