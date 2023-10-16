‘I am their biggest fan’: Who does the first member of the ‘Big Brother 25’ jury, Cameron Hardin, want to see win the game?

This houseguest has already secured at least one vote (should they make it to the finale).

Big Brother 25 is nearing its end, and we officially have our first jury member of the season.

After weeks of trial and error, the one and only Cameron Hardin was evicted from the Big Brother house this past Thursday (October 12), despite being favored to win the entirety of Big Brother 25. After having a whirlwind of a journey within the Big Brother house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles), this time the competition beast has been eliminated once and for all — hip hip hooray!

The self-proclaimed “Space Cowboy” was originally evicted alongside Jared Fields in a thrilling double elimination on September 21, but a twist from the “ScaryVerse” brought both evicted houseguests back into the Big Brother house as zombies, giving one of them a once-in-a-lifetime chance to resurrect their game. Naturally, Cameron won a high-stakes challenge to reenter the competition (while Jared was sent packing once and for all), reentering the house in a better position than ever before.

Winning his third Head of Household competition (which resulted in the eviction of Mecole Hayes), strengthening his relationships with Matt Klotz and Jag Bains by forming “The Fugitives” alliance, and more, Cameron greatly altered his game the second time around. Unfortunately, he found himself unlucky once again, being evicted in a unanimous vote that terminated his game for good.

“Coming back into the house, I knew that I had to have a different strategy,” the stay-at-home dad dished to Parade in an exclusive interview. “I mean, when I left the first time, it was just me coming out of a corner every week just throwing punches and trying my hardest to stay in it. When I came back into the house, I knew I needed a little bit of a strategy [and] some people that I needed to lean on and trust.”

“The first two people that I wanted to give a chance to were Matt and Jag, and we formed ‘The Fugitives,’ and I loved every second of it, until I bobbled it,” he continued passionately. “Coming back into the game, the strategy was to form an alliance, to form something that only I could work with, and I found Matt and Jag.”

“Had I not messed up things with Bowie, I honestly believe that Matt, Jag, and I would still be running and doing our best honestly,” Cameron concluded, referencing the choice words he said to Bowie Jane when she put him up on the block as a replacement nominee, ultimately leading to his eviction.

Given that the 34-year-old was evicted unanimously not once, but twice, who does he still feel as though he is in good graces with, enough to hand them $750,000 in the end? With Cameron Hardin serving as the first jury member of Big Brother 25, keep scrolling to find out who he wishes to cast his vote for come finale night…

Who does Cameron Hardin want to see win the game?

Screengrab via CBS

Despite being backstabbed by his so-called allies Matt Klotz and Jag Bains, Cameron still wants to see a member of “The Fugitives” alliance take home the grand prize.

“I felt very wronged by them. At the time, I feel like I might have been a little wrong or off-kilter in my in my understanding there. It felt as though I had been lined up for a while. It didn’t feel like a spur-of-the-moment thought. It felt like something that they had been doing that they had lined up before I reentered the house. So once that happened, I felt pretty wronged and I wanted to go at least talk to the people that I could possibly talk to against Matt and Jag to see if I could get some favor and get back into back into the game,” the Georgia native prefaced, before explaining why that was a mistake on his part.

He continued, “After realizing that it was probably not going to happen, I actually felt kind of bad about having done what I did because I love Matt and Jag. I definitely set up some obstacles for them for the remainder of this game, but make no bones about it, I really am pulling for those two guys. They have played their butt off this entire season.”

“How do I feel about the future moving forward? I am their biggest fan. I hope that I do not see them in a jury house, and I hope that I get to cast my vote for one of them,” Cameron concluded with a beaming smile.

Will Matt Klotz or Jag Bains make it to the finale of Big Brother 25, or will they be joining their former ally in the jury house? Tune into CBS and/or Paramount Plus for new episodes of Big Brother every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday to find out. The season is starting to dwindle down…