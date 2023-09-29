Who won the zombie challenge on ‘Big Brother?’

This article contains spoilers for the most recent episode of Big Brother 25, which aired September 28 on CBS.

The zombie invasion is officially over inside the Big Brother 25 house as “Scary-verse” week wrapped on Thursday night. In a series first, the two men eliminated during last week’s double eviction — Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields — had the opportunity to revive their games while living with those who voted them out.

And after four competitions played out, Cameron emerged victorious during the live episode. He’s now back as a full-fledged houseguest while Jared was sent out the front door again. And this time, for good.

Cameron and Jared first competed in the Resurrection Rumble – three competitions that granted the players points. Knowing the winner would receive a major advantage for their showdown later in the week, the two battled as well as they could. But, after the dust settled and the third challenge concluded, Cameron had more points than Jared.

The victory then landed Cameron a choice.

The battle-back competition was a solo game, meaning one man would play it and the other would stand on the sidelines. Cameron’s triumph in the Resurrection Rumble gave him the power to choose who filled what role. Cameron ultimately decided to throw himself into the fire and put the fate of his Big Brother life in own his hands.

The final challenge involved Cameron maneuvering a ball around a large zombie, and after a failed attempt when the ball fell, the 34-year-old stay-at-home dad from Eastman, GA dropped it into the hole and secured his redemption.

Players and fans were already writing Jared’s obituary before Thursday night

Before Thursday’s episode, many houseguests and fans were already looking past zombie week and toward the game restarting. And they viewed Cameron as the most likely winner while almost disregarding Jared’s chances of returning. Well, they weren’t wrong.

Cameron has proven himself to be a major competition threat in the house.

Up to that point, Cameron had earned Head of Household twice while notching one Power of Veto win. With Cameron locking himself in as Thursday night’s player, his chances of toppling whatever Big Brother competition was in front of him were high.

Another layer to Cameron’s Big Brother storyline is how he received a new lease on life weeks after his first Head of Household run was nullified. When Cameron ran the house in week 4, he targeted Jagateshwar “Jag” Bains. Sitting next to Blue Kim, Jag was eventually evicted by a unanimous vote. But, Matt Klotz had secretly won the power to save a houseguest, and he used it on Jag, thus rendering Cameron’s Head of Household reign void.

So, how will Cameron do in the house, and is he still public enemy No. 1? Well, he forged an alliance with Matt and Jag during zombie week while being verbal about wanting Felicia Cannon out next. How will that fare for him? Only time will tell!