‘I wish I wouldn’t have said that’: What did Cameron Hardin regret saying to Bowie Jane during ‘Big Brother 25?’

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s official. After weeks of trial and error, the remaining houseguests have officially evicted the strongest contestant of the season who was favored to win the entirety of Big Brother 25: the one and only Cameron Hardin.

The competition beast was originally sent packing on Sept. 21 after a thrilling double eviction, but a “ScaryVerse” twist brought him and his fellow evicted houseguest Jared Fields back into the house as zombies almost instantaneously. With the stay-at-home dad winning a high-stakes challenge to reenter the competition, Cameron found himself back and better than ever before, winning his third Head of Household competition (which resulted in the eviction of Mecole Hayes) and strengthening his relationships with houseguests like Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, Blue Kim, Cirie Fields, and more.

When Bowie Jane won the Head of Household competition, Cameron found himself avoiding the block, with Cirie Fields and Felicia Cannon being named as the two nominees instead. When his ally-turned-enemy Jag won the veto competition, he convinced Bowie Jane that Cameron was untrustworthy, ultimately resulting in him being put up on the block as the replacement nominee.

As we know, this did not bode well for the self-proclaimed “Space Cowboy,” resulting in his second unanimous eviction, but this time once and for all.

“The second time getting evicted was absolutely the worst because I knew it was final,” Cameron shared in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. “The first time going out, granted, I didn’t have the transmission decoded by that time, but the fact that I had not had it decoded meant that something was waiting for me outside of the house, so I knew that whenever I got evicted the first time, I was probably going to have an opportunity to come back in as a Battle Back or [something] like that.”

“The second time, I was like ‘This is it, but at least I’m going to jury!’ I made it to that point, and I was proud of the benchmark that I made, proud of the mark that I believe I made on the game, and the impression that I hopefully [made] with the fans,” he concluded with a beaming smile on his face, despite being frustrated about how it all went down.

Screengrab via CBS

Cameron seemed to have a good relationship with Bowie Jane, forming a close bond with the Australian DJ when they found themselves as the only two individuals out of the loop during the eviction of his fellow “Chill Billy” Red Utley. Because of this, Cameron did not have some very nice things to say to her when she named him as the replacement nominee…

“Bowie, Bowie, Bowie… You don’t owe me a thing in the world. What you have shown today is your character, and I hope you can live with that,” he shared in front of all of the houseguests. However, Bowie Jane seemed rather unphased by his unkind words.

“I’m proud of it actually,” she said with a grin in response to his attack on her character.

Does Cameron have any ill will towards Bowie Jane post-eviction, or was he just speaking out in the heat of the moment? In the same interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 34-year-old sat down with Dalton Ross to discuss all things Big Brother, including the way he handled being named as the replacement nominee.

Screengrab via CBS

“In hindsight, I wish I wouldn’t have said that,” Cameron prefaced, admitting his embarrassment. “I was upset, but we talked it through afterward and I’m really proud of the move that she made.”

He then proceeded to explain the reasoning for his choice words: “The character that I believed at the time that she had shown was that she would put up someone that really had her back this entire game, and I don’t mean just [from] a gameplay standpoint, I mean that I truly looked after her and was really there for her in really rough moments that she had with her own alliance members, including Izzy and Felicia and the way that they treated her sometimes.”

“I took her in every point of the game with me. I never left her behind. I gave her trust, and I told her every move that I was making. Even the times when I was leaving her out, there was a reason, and I told her. She understood it,” the Georgia native continued, revealing that attacking Bowie Jane’s character was simply coming from a place of hurt.

“When she put me up, what she showed the house was that she’ll put up anyone. She’ll do anything, as long as it’s going to get her another week or favorability with another houseguest or whatever. I know that the words were taken harshly by her, and I apologized to her for that, but what I meant was she’ll do whatever it takes, and I think that she showed everyone that,” he concluded passionately.

Did Bowie Jane’s decision to nominate Cameron for eviction paint her in a positive or negative light amongst the remaining houseguests? Tune into CBS and/or Paramount Plus for new episodes of Big Brother every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday to find out.

With “ComicVerse” week on the horizon, things are starting to heat up…