It has almost been three years since the divisive final season of Game of Thrones aired, and the franchise is set to make a comeback with the prequel series, House of the Dragon, slated to air on HBO Max in August this year.

Set years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will seemingly focus on the fall of House Targaryen, and will most likely include the events of The Dance of the Dragons which was referenced in George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire. The series is based on George R. R. Martin’s series as well as the recently released, Fire and Blood. The showrunners of House of the Dragon are not the same as the final season of Game of Thrones, with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss not returning to helm the new series. Taking the reins instead are Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal. Sapochnik directed some of the greatest episodes of Game of Thrones, including the season six episodes The Winds of Winter and Battle of the Bastards.

HBO is doing an excellent job of teasing the series, sharing a trailer last year, and releasing a series of posters quite recently, fans are ready to go back to the world of Game of Thrones. With fans desperate for some good content set in the realm of Westeros, let’s take a look at the cast and characters that are confirmed to be making their debut in House of the Dragon this year.

King Viserys Targaryen – Paddy Considine

Paddy Considine from The World’s End and Hot Fuzz plays King Viserys Targaryen, the King of Westeros. It is his court that the show will take place in, although knowing Game of Thrones it is hard to say for how long that would be the case. His grandfather Jaehaerys Targaryen was the king before Viserys was given the throne after his grandfather’s death. Viserys inherited the throne at one of the healthiest times for the Targaryens, as they are still in control of many dragons.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen – Emma D’Arcy

Emma D’Arcy from Truth Seekers plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, a dragonrider and the king’s firstborn. Rhaenyra is a full-blooded Valyrian and covets the Iron Throne, which she believes she is owed. Viserys has at least two heirs that might keep her from ascending to the throne: Daemon, the king’s brother; and Aegon, the king’s firstborn son.

Prince Daemon Targaryen – Matt Smith

Matt Smith of Doctor Who, The Crown and Morbius fame plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, the king’s younger brother and heir to the Iron Throne. Daemon also rides a dragon and is a hot-tempered warrior.

Alicent Hightower – Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke from Ready Player One and Bates Motel plays Alicent Hightower, daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King. Alicent was raised in the Red Keep and is close to King Viserys Targaryen.

Otto Hightower – Rhys Ifans

Rhys Ifans from The Amazing Spider-Man, Notting Hill, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 plays Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King. Otto is under the belief that Daemon, the king’s brother, is a threat to Westeros. Hand of the King was a title held by both Tyrion Lannister and Ned Stark during the events of A Song of Ice and Fire.

Lord Corlys Velaryon / The Sea Snake – Steve Toussaint

Steve Toussaint from It’s a Sin and Doctor Who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon dubbed ‘The Sea Snake’. The Velaryons are one of the families rarely seen in A Song of Ice and Fire but ruled over Driftmark, the largest island in Blackwater Bay. Velaryons are similar to Targaryans in that their bloodline both stems from Old Valeria. Corlys is the lord of House Velaryon in House of the Dragon, and the family controls the largest navy in Westeros. There is no doubt that Corlys is more than adept on the water, where he earned the name, ‘The Sea Snake.’

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon – Eve Best

Eve Best from Nurse Jackie and The King’s Speech plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon who is the king’s cousin, a dragonrider, and married to Lord Corlys Velaryon. She was dubbed ‘The Queen Who Never Was’ because she was looked over for the Iron Throne, while her cousin was chosen instead.

Mysaria – Sonoya Mizuno

Sonoya Mizuno from Ex Machina and La La Land plays Mysaria, a character whose origin we know little about, except that she came to Westeros with nothing and is quite close to Daemon Targaryen.

Ser Criston Cole – Fabien Frankel

Fabien Frankel plays Ser Criston Cole, a common-born knight who is quite skilled with a sword.

Lady Laena Velaryon – Savannah Steyn

Savannah Steyn plays Lady Laena Velaryon who is the daughter of Rhaenys Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon.

Baela Targaryen – Bethany Antonia

Bethany Antonia plays Baela Targaryen, the eldest daughter of Lady Laena Velaryon.

Rhaena Targaryen – Phoebe Campbell

Phoebe Campbell plays Rhaena Targaryen, the sister of Baela Targaryen and Lady Laena Velaryon’s second daughter.

Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen – Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock plays a younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen, the character played by Emma D’Arcy. It is unclear whether the younger version of the characters will be in flashbacks throughout House of the Dragon, but presumably, this is the case.

Helaena Targaryen – Phia Saban

Phia Saban plays Helaena Targaryen in the series, the half-sister of Rhaenyra Targaryen, and the second daughter of the king, Viserys Targaryen.

Aegon Targaryen – Tom Glynn-Carney

Tom Glynn-Carney who was in Dunkirk and Tolkien plays Aegon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Aegon is the first-born son of King Viserys and will have a strong claim to the Iron Throne.

Aemond Targaryen – Ewan Mitchell

Ewan Mitchell plays Aemond Targaryen the brother of Aegon and Helaena Targaryen and half-brother to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryan.

Young Alicent Hightower – Emily Carey

Emily Carey who played the young version of Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman plays the younger version of Alicent Hightower, whose older version is played by Olivia Cooke.

Ser Laenor Velaryon – John Macmillan

John Macmillan plays Ser Laenor Velaryon, the son of Rhaenys Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon.

Ser Vaemond Velaryon – Wil Johnson

Will Johnson from Waking the Dead plays Ser Vaemond Velaryon who is the younger brother of Corlys Velaryon. Ser Vaemond serves as commander in the Velaryon navy.

Jacaerys Velaryon – Harry Collett

Harry Collett plays the eldest son of Rhaenyra Targaryen, named Jacaerys Velaryon.

Young Ser Laenor Velaryon – Theo Nate

Theo Nate plays the younger version of the character John Macmillan is playing, Ser Laenor Velaryon.

Lord Jason Lannister / Tyland Lannister – Jefferson Hall

Jefferson Hall from Vikings and Taboo plays two characters in House of the Dragon. He plays a pair of Lannister twins in the series, Lord Jason Lannister and Tyland Lannister. Lord Jason Lannister is the Lord of Casterly Rock much like Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, while his brother Tyland Lannister is described as a clever politician.

Lord Lyonel Strong – Gavin Spokes

Gavin Spokes plays Lord Lyonel Strong, the Master of Laws of Westeros, and the Lord of Harrenhal. Master of Laws was a title held by both Renly Baratheon and Kevan Lannister during the events of A Song of Ice and Fire.

Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong – Ryan Corr

Australian actor Ryan Corr who was in The Water Diviner, and The Secrets She Keeps plays Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong. His name not serving as a misnomer, Ser Harwin Strong, given the nickname ‘Breakbones’ is the strongest man in Westeros. His father is Lord Lyonel Strong and being the eldest son, he is the heir to Harrenhall.

Larys Strong – Matthew Needham

Matthew Needham from Sanditon and The Ritual plays Larys Strong, Ser Harwin’s younger brother, and Lord Lyonel Strong’s son.

Grand Maester Mellos – David Horovitch

David Horovitch from The Young Victoria and Mr. Turner plays Grand Maester Mellos in House of the Dragon. Grand Maester Mellos is a respected advisor to the king. Of course in A Song of Ice and Fire the Grand Maester was Pycelle, and then in the last season of Game of Thrones Samwell Tarly assumed the role. The Grand Maester is knowledgeable in the areas of medicine and history and sits on the small council.

Lord Lyman Beesbury – Bill Paterson

Bill Paterson from Miss Potter, The Witches, and Fleabag plays Lord Lyman Beesbury in the series. Lord Lyman Beesbury serves as the Master of Coin in Westeros and is also the Lord of Honeybolt. In A Song of Ice and Fire, the role of Master of Coin was taken up by Tyrion Lannister and Lord Petyr Baelish.

Ser Harrold Westerling – Graham McTavish

Graham McTavish who played Dwalin in The Hobbit films and who voiced Dracula in the animated Castlevania series plays Ser Harrold Westerling in House of the Dragon. Ser Harold Westerling is a veteran member of the kingsguard having served Westeros from before King Viserys Targaryen ascended to the Iron Throne.

That is every character and cast member that has been confirmed for the series so far. With a large cast of characters and families for some classic Game of Thrones shenanigans (but with even more dragons), it won’t be long before audiences decide if the series lives up to its enormous predecessor. The Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon will debut on HBO Max on August 21, 2022.